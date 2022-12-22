Tired of the season's film fare? Tis time for these five underrated flicks

So you've spent the holidays sprawled out on the couch, watching the usual fare: Ralphie and George Bailey.

Perhaps you've witnessed endless rounds of "A Christmas Story" and "It's a Wonderful Life." In fact, you may want to shoot your own eye out and run screaming through the snow just to rid yourself of the dull buzz left behind by leg lamps and Jimmy Stewart's voice.

Worst yet, perhaps you were subjected to the cultural guillotine better known as the Hallmark Holiday Channel, where an endless stream of kissing Christmas couples blot out the sun.

We have the answer: Five criminally underrated films that have nothing to do with Santa, Red Rider BB guns, or a princess' Christmas wish.

Five for after Christmas

1. Out of Sight (1998) ... There are echoes of Christmastime in this outstanding crime caper from Steven Soderbergh. George Clooney is at his peak in this flick, and Jennifer Lopez's performance will leave you wondering why she never became a big-screen star.

2. Blow Out (1981) ... After "Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease," John Travolta starred in this Brian DePalma thriller about a sound technician and a political assassination. This bleak-but-powerful film will leave you shocked.

3. Man on Fire (2004) ... A pure revenge thriller written by Brian Helgeland and directed by Tony Scott. Denzel Washington is unparalleled as Creasy and Dakota Fanning delivers one of the greatest performances by a child in the history of movies. If you've seen this flick, watch it again.

4. Ruby in Paradise (1993) ... Ashley Judd's amazing feature film debut is largely forgotten, but rewarding to watch. Set in a tourist town in Florida, this is a movie about the little things, the details in our lives. It is quiet and quietly beautiful.

5. The 'Burbs (1989) ... Director Joe Dante offers us the ultimate dark comedy about the insanity hidden behind the manicured lawns of suburbia. But unlike David Lynch's work, this flick is nothing but mindless fun. Tom Hanks is awesome and you will laugh.