To be home for Christmas: An Iowa couple struggles to bring adopted daughter home from Turkey

Sofia Funk is a bright-eyed, curly-haired 4-year-old who is keen on puzzles and gummy bears.

She lives in Izmir, Turkey, with her parents, Catie and Jason Funk.

Sofia’s grandmother, Davenport resident Wanda Dusenberry, described the girl as a “typical 4-year-old.”

“She is rambunctious and sassy,” Dusenberry said. “And as cute as a button.”

In many ways, though, Sofia is not a typical 4-year-old. She was born Nov. 2, 2018, in Turkey to a young couple who was visiting the country. Her birth was not registered in her birth parents’ home country, and Turkey does not have birthright citizenship.

That makes Sofia a “stateless person.”

Through coincidence and incredible timing, Sofia was adopted by Catie and Jason, an American couple living and working in Turkey. The Funk family’s story is one of love and determination. But it’s a tale darkened by the mounting frustration and deepening anxiety of parents unable to return home with their daughter.

As Christmas approaches, Sofia, Catie and Jason live in a kind of limbo, waiting for the Turkish government to decide their future.

‘Miraculous circumstances’

Catie and Jason briefly met in 2009, in Istanbul, Turkey, but they didn’t start dating until they were back in the States in 2012. Two years later, they were married.

“It’s all a very long story and way too complicated to tell it all,” Jason said. “Catie and I just had a lot of interconnections before we ever met and got married.”

Jason owns a small software company, which allows him to travel, and the couple returned to Turkey in 2016. They settled in Izmir. Catie kept a blog of the couple’s journeys through Turkey and Europe and blogged about their intention to adopt a child when they returned to the United States.

“We had been trying to have a child, and that wasn’t happening,” Jason said. “But we always intended to adopt, whether we had children of our own or not. It was something that we always felt was important because of the benefits both Catie and I have had throughout our lives.

“We feel it is important because there are so many children born into circumstances where they won’t have opportunities.”

Jason called what unfolded next “miraculous circumstances.”

“Like everyone, Catie has a spam folder for email, and one day she decided to check it and clear it and she found an email from a young couple who were traveling through Europe,” Jason said.

“If Catie hadn’t opened that spam folder that day, Sofia would have never come into our lives.”

The couple that contacted Catie was pregnant with a child they did not want their families to know about because they were unmarried and lacked the means to support a child. The couple did not speak Turkish, but Googled “adoption in Izmir” in English and found Catie’s blog. They wrote and asked the Funks if they wished to adopt the baby that was soon to be born.

Jason didn’t know if the gesture was a scam or serendipity.

“We knew that children are sometimes sold, and we were very wary about what could be going on,” he said. “We were already making plans to adopt in the United States. But we did decide to meet this couple and after a while, made the decision to proceed with a legal adoption.”

Catie and Jason became Sofia’s legal guardians in 2019. The adoption process, slowed by the temporary closure of all Turkish courts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, took 3 1/2 years.

Sofia officially became a member of the Funk family in February. Her adoption was recognized and approved by the Turkish government.

“We have been Sofia’s parents since she was born,” Jason said. “She is an amazing little girl. She attends what we would call kindergarten and she speaks both languages — Turkish and English. She is really sweet and kind.”

A journey delayed

Catie and Jason planned to bring Sofia back to the United States and relocate to Iowa in September. Because she isn’t a citizen of any country — and therefore cannot be issued a passport — the U.S. State Department granted Sofia a U.S. Permanent Resident Visa. She will automatically become a U.S. citizen upon her entry into the United States.

To enable her to travel with Catie and Jason, the U.S. State Department issued Sofia’s visa through a special form, known as DS-232, which waives the requirement for a visa to be attached to a valid passport from her home country.

The Funks sold their home, got rid of everything except what they needed most and prepared to leave.

Steve Schulman, an attorney with the international law firm Akin Gump, explained what happened next.

“Right before they were ready to go, the Turkish government said Sofia could not leave the country,” Schulman said. “And there has been no explanation for why that decision was made.”

The Turkish government has no issue with Sofia’s adoption, Schulman said. And travel on DS-232 documents is not uncommon.

“Sofia is not a citizen of any country right now, so she has no passport to get on an airplane,” Schulman said. “She has never been allowed to leave the country. But the DS-232 should allow her to come to the U.S.

“Once the Turkish government recognizes the DS-232, everything is set for Sofia in the U.S.”

There has been no explanation from the Turkish government about why it refuses to accept Sofia’s DS-232.

Shulman said he hoped the U.S. government would “insist the Turkish government acknowledges the DS-232” and hoped the delay was “just an issue of government bureaucracy.”

“The Turkish government really has no interest in keeping a 4-year-old in Turkey, especially a child who is not a Turkish citizen and has been granted a visa by the U.S. State Department,” Shulman said.

From meeting his wife to encountering the chance email that brought him his daughter, Jason said, the world can feel like a small place. But not lately.

“Sometimes it can feel really big. America seems a long way off right now,” he said. “But it isn’t even about the size of the world. Right now, we are feeling frustration and confusion. What is the issue?

“We don’t know if our application to travel is simply at the bottom of a stack of papers that no one has looked at, or if there is a serious issue. We have no idea.”

Sofia’s visa expires on Christmas Eve. Once it does, the Funks will have to refile all requests with the U.S. State Department and reapply to the Turkish government for permission to take Sofia out of Turkey.

Catie and Jason and Sofia wait for recognition of the DS-232. They live in the homes of friends, moving around from one temporary home to another. They sleep on couches and in spare bedrooms.

They are 5,661 miles from Davenport. It is both an immense distance and as close as a video chat.

“We have visited Sofia twice and we FaceTime with her quite a bit,” Dusenberry said. “She always wants to see the Christmas tree and asks about her stocking. It would be so good to have her here. Here for Christmas. Here to stay.

“The Turkish government doesn’t want to keep her. I just wish they could let Sofia go and figure out all this paperwork later, so they could all come home.”