Today is Wednesday, May 1, the 121st day of 2019. There are 244 days left in the year.
1869 -- 150 years ago: MACBRYDE AND THE BIG RED LION. -- MacBryde's store will hereafter be known as "The Red Lion Store." He has hung out a splendid full size representation of this noble animal emblematic of the king of all animals. Mac is determined to remain (as he has always been) "King of the Dry Goods of Moline."
1894 -- 125 years ago: A Belgian named Alfonse de Conwi, who is wanted for murder in Wisconsin was arrested in the Moline post office this afternoon.
1919 -- 100 years ago: Rock Island, May 1. -- How long Rock Island property-owners will pay increased insurance rates made possible by reason of lack of fire protection, before they decided it will be facilities for the city, is a question being debated at city hall.
1944 -- 75 years ago: Chief Ben DeJaegher tomorrow will end 47 years' service with the Moline police department. He joined the department on May 3, 1897, and now is in his twenty-seventh year as chief, having been named head of the department Jan. 1, 1918.
Chief DeJaegher, one of the oldest, if not the oldest, police officers in the state from point of service, will be 73 years old on June 25. He was born in Moline in 1871.
1969 -- 50 years ago: A subpoena was to be issued today for Moline Police Chief Ray Kinkead as additional charges were filed against suspended police Capt. Steven Rogenski with the City Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.
1994 -- 25 years ago: Fans of all ages can celebrate the 1994 CBA Championship crown with the Quad-City Thunder today at 2:30 p.m. at The Mark of the Quad-Cities.
The party is open to the public. Players will be available for pictures and autographs; the CBA championship trophy will be on display.