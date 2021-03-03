Today's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Scott County not for people under 65

The Scott County Health Department announced those younger than 65 will not be vaccinated at the March 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinic for seniors.

Appointments for people younger than 65 have been removed from the clinic schedule. While health department officials believed the scheduling system would send cancellation emails to those who were removed, it did not.

The Scott County Health Departments asks those who are under 65 years old to not attend today's vaccination clinic.

In a brief news release, the Scott County Health Department pledged to continue to keep residents informed as more vaccine opportunities become available.

