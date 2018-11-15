As the Rock Island Arsenal continues to pursue a partnership with the private sector to manage its golf course, clubhouse and historic mansion-turned-venue, the military base’s top commander says he’s “optimistic” a deal will be struck by summertime.
Col. Stephen Marr, who took command of the arsenal in June, said Thursday that the plan to partner up with a business that’ll manage all three properties is on schedule. He also said a handful of businesses have expressed an interest so far, and the arsenal is set to host some folks on Friday to showcase the island. And he noted “we’re getting a lot closer” to getting it done.
“Little bit of red tape and bureaucracy that we’re working our way through, but that comes with everything we do and so I don’t see any major roadblocks or hiccups there on that front,” he said.
“It’s a lengthy process and … there can be delays, and we’re working to accelerate it as much as we can,” he added. “… (I’m) very confident by next summer that the ink on the paper will be dry, and we’ll have a private commercial partner that we’re working closely with to again preserve the unique aspects here on the island.”
Marr’s remarks come months after a study was commissioned to assess the feasibility of getting a private partner to manage the property. And the Army has already given the go-ahead for the concept. So far, they’ve put out a “pre-notice” for potential contractors who might be interested, and a more formal solicitation is supposed to come after that.
Marr also said the properties, which are longstanding fixtures of the island with historic significance, are a draw that brings people from around the Quad-Cities there to visit. He also said the arsenal wants to continue to be a part of the community, and is working to be highly accessible to visitors.
The golf course is the oldest in the region, dating back roughly 120 years – and the clubhouse is about the same age. Quarters One, which served as the home of the arsenal’s top commander up until 2008, is now primarily used as a venue for weddings and private parties.
Many of the details have yet to be worked out over what new management will look like. But whoever takes over the properties will likely have to invest big to get some of the structures up to code. Quarters One, for example, is in need of millions of dollars in upgrades.
If the arsenal is indeed able to find a private manager, it won’t be the first time a private company ran the golf course.
In 2009, the arsenal signed an agreement with a Washington, D.C.,-based firm to run the golf course, an arrangement that lasted less than two years. Afterward, the Army took back control of the course and made it public.