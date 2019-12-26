You are the owner of this article.
Train thwarts Thursday-morning vehicle theft in East Moline
Train thwarts Thursday-morning vehicle theft in East Moline

East Moline police arrested a teenager involved with a stolen vehicle Thursday after an unexpected but timely bit of assistance from a passing train.

Officer Dan Crippen said Thursday the report of a stolen Chevy Tahoe came in at 7:57 a.m. The car had been parked in front of a residence in the Watertown area in northeast East Moline.

Later, sometime after 10 a.m., the vehicle was spotted in a line of traffic waiting for a passing train at 19th Street and 18th Avenue.

"It was in line with the other cars,' he said. "We conducted a traffic stop on it." 

One juvenile was arrested, he said. Police used pepper spray because the juvenile resisted arrest. 

Now the Tahoe is back with its owner. 

"The train was in the right place at the right time," Crippen said. "That could never happen again." 

