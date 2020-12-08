Trial set for Dinkins in sex-offender registry violations

A person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell will go to trial in May for three unrelated sex-offender registry violations.

Henry Dinkins, 48, Davenport, will appear for trial at 9 a.m. May 10.

Dinkins is charged with three counts of sex-offender registration violations. He entered a plea of not guilty Aug. 1.

Breasia has been missing since July 10. She was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, and Dinkins was taken into custody the day Breasia was reported missing.

Dinkins was arrested at that time, but has not been charged with Breasia’s disappearance.

He was charged with sex offender registration violation not long after his arrest June 10. The charge alleges Dinkins failed to notify the Scott County Sheriff's Office within five business days of a change in residence or failing to disclose multiple residences.

The second charge alleges Dinkins failed to notify the Scott County Sheriff’s Office of his use of a Chevrolet Camaro, while the third count charges Dinkins with failing to notify the sheriff’s office of his use of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.