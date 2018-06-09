Lashing out at the longtime U.S. ally and northern neighbor, President Donald Trump tweeted that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is "dishonest & weak" and that the U.S. was pulling back its endorsement of the G-7 summit's communique in part because of what he called Trudeau's "false statements" at a news conference.
In an extraordinary set of tweets aboard Air Force One, on its way to Singapore for Tuesday's summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Trump threw the G-7 summit into disarray Saturday and threatened to escalate his trade war just as Canada released the G-7's official communique. Its statement took a generally positive view of the leaders' positions on trade matters while acknowledging tensions with the U.S.
A few hours earlier, Trudeau had told reporters that all seven leaders had come together to sign the joint declaration.
Trump tweeted: "Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!"
