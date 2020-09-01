Trump supporters in Iowa taking to the water for Labor Day weekend MAGA parades

“There’s a possibility of a lot of boats on the lake that day with a lot of people being Trumpy,” Fesler said.

With many political activities canceled because of COVID-19, including traditional community parades, MAGA — Make America Great Again — boat parades have become popular. A Trump boat parade on West Okoboji in northwest Iowa drew more than 1,200 boats, according to news reports.

In addition to the parades this weekend, another one is planned Sept. 12 on Saylorville Lake in central Iowa.

The Quad-Cities parade will begin at entrance of the Captains Table Marquis Marina, 4801 River Dr.

Participants are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, including wearing masks and having hand sanitizer on their boats.

For more information, contact jeanneyeoman@yahoo.com or (319) 551-1184.