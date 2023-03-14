The line to see former President Donald Trump in downtown Davenport grew longer by the minute Monday.

The buzz of excited conversation floated on the cold winds that blew down 3rd Street.

Trump was in town to offer up a speech on his "America First Education Policy," and by 3 p.m. the crowd that started at the Adler Theatre's entrance near the Hotel Blackhawk soon stretched to Main Street, curving north toward the Davenport Library on 4th Street.

Doors to the Adler opened at 3 p.m., and the program started at 5:30 p.m., with Trump scheduled to speak at 6:15 p.m.

The faithful who lined up early in the cold were mostly boisterous. Their animated conversations covered everything from debating the "stolen" 2020 election to the merits of Iowa native and one-time-Arizona-gubernatorial-candidate, Kari Lake.

The number one topic, however, centered on the prospect of voting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he were to capture the Republican Party nomination over Trump. The former president's visit comes on the heels of a Davenport stop last week by DeSantis.

A reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus spoke with 20 people in Monday's long line, and 19 described themselves as "complete Trump supporters." Eighteen said they would vote for DeSantis if he was nominated. Just one of the 20 said, "There's no way I would vote for DeSantis."

Another loner from the line said he is "truly undecided" if faced with a choice between Trump and DeSantis. His name is Owen Hubbard.

Hubbard is a 16-year-old high school student who will be eligible to vote for the first time in 2024. He wore a Trump ski cap but said he doesn't know which of the Republican candidates he supports.

"I wish I got to see DeSantis when he was here; I really do," Hubbard said. "We all know that he's going to run. You don't come to Iowa just to sell a book. But I honestly really don't know where I sit. I know I'll vote Republican."

That was the mood throughout much of the crowd. Ann and Dean Ufkin drove from Morrison, Illinois, to see Trump. They said they are supporters who will vote Republican, "no matter what."

Dorann Burgart, Valerie Folkers, and "Becky S." all traveled four hours from New Hampton in Nan Ryan's car to see the former president. Ryan said they "got a little lost looking for parking" but all are firmly committed to Trump.

"Everything he (Trump) says has come true," Burgart said. "But it's almost too good to be true that if we don't have Trump, we will have DeSantis."

Folkers was the only one who said "No way" to DeSantis.

"I will not vote for DeSantis at all," she said. "I'm going with the man I trust. That's Donald Trump."