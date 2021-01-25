Tuesday's Rock Island County vaccination clinic postponed by expected snow storm

The Rock Island County Health Department will delay Tuesday's vaccination efforts..

With the threat of a winter storm on the horizon, all 600 people registered for this week’s vaccine clinic will be transferred to Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the same time slot and will receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“We are concerned about the safety of our residents who would be traveling to the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We did not come to this decision lightly and made it in cooperation with the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service. With this storm, blowing snow is a major concern because of high winds, which will complicate both travel and clinic operations.

“I must emphasize that no doses will be wasted because of the clinic being postponed."

All Rock Island County Health Department COVID-10 vaccination clinics are held at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan. Clinics time slots are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and must be reserved in advance. As always, all clinics are dependent on weather and vaccine supply for the week.

