DAVENPORT -- Two men were apprehended and charged early Wednesday evening following reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue.
According to a media release from Kevin Smull of the Davenport Police Department, no one was injured but charges were filed.
Trey E. Miller was charged with felon in possession of firearm and interference with a weapon. Shawn P. Housby was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and interstate warrant, according to police.
Police received a call of shots fired around 4:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers canvassing the area found several shell casings at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Riverview Place.
Further information discovered during the canvass led officers to No. 7 Riverview Place, Apt. 3. Upon apprehending the two men,, a search warrant was applied for and executed in apartments 2 and 3.
A loaded 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition were found in apartment 2.
Police said the case is under investigation and further charges may happen, pending further information.
On scene, approximately 10 marked and unmarked police vehicles were present, along with the K-9 Unit.