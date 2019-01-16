Living Waters Christian Church and MGT New Hope will have a combined service at 10 a.m. Sunday at MGT New Hope Church, 2305 7th Ave., Moline.
The two congregations will take a stand against prejudice with the Rev. Angelo Julien and the Rev. Scott Reece. T. C. Boyd will provide music honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The congregations will celebrate an end to racism in the Quad-Cities and work together for a safe, family-friendly group of communities that can share and value their diversities.
After the service, a meal will be shared to celebrate foods of heritage and culture.