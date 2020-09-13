Two men rob the Papa John's at Moline's City Line Plaza

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to Moline Police, two men brandishing weapons robbed the Papa John's Pizza outlet, 150 19th Ave., shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The two, who escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, ordered all on-duty employees inside the pizza shop to the floor upon entering.

Approximately one hour prior, Davenport Police investigated a robbery shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Pizza Hut on Locust Street. Moline Police say they have not made an arrest in connection with the Papa John's robbery and could not confirm if the two incidents were related.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.