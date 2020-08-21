Two more deaths from COVID-19 in Rock Island County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The death toll keeps mounting.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional deaths from COVID-19. Both were women in their 80s who had been in long-term care. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 52.

A total of 12 people have died in the county this week, and 14 in the Quad-City community.

Also, the Quad-Cities added 58 more positive cases Friday.

“COVID-19 has taken two more Rock Island County residents. We send our deepest condolences to their friends and families,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department in the department’s release. “None of us knows how a COVID-19 infection will affect us until we get it. While some cases might be mild, anyone who has the virus can spread it to people who might not be able to fight it off.

"Please show compassion and kindness to your fellow community members by wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others, and washing your hands.”

In addition, the health department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,989. Currently, eight patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.