Two more men charged in 2017 killing of teenager in Davenport

Davenport police arrested two more men Tuesday who were allegedly involved with the 2017 killing of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen Jr.
The Scott County Attorney's office charged 24-year-old Darryl Merritt of Cahokia, Ill, and 22-year-old Dyon Thomas of East St. Louis, Ill. with shooting Allen March 2, 2017 in the parking lot of Brady Street Stadium.
Both men are charged with first-degree murder and already are incarcerated within the Iowa Department of Corrections. Both will be extradited to Scott County.
The charges come just four days after the arrest of Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, Missouri. He is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and flight to avoid prosecution.
The murder charge is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison upon conviction.
The robbery charge is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, and 70%, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.
Flight to avoid prosecution is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Support Local Journalism
According to the Davenport police, Graham, Merritt and Thomas robbed Allen and shot him multiple times.
Graham and his co-conspirators took Allen’s money and other belongings.
Allen’s body was found in the parking lot of the northeast corner of Brady Street Stadium, 3600 Brady St.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department returned Graham to Davenport on Friday.
According to Scott County District Court records, Davenport police have been looking for Graham since March 27, 2017.
On March 31, 2017, Graham was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of intentional homicide of an unborn child and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the Sept. 4, 2016, murder of Anthony Pannell Jr. 24, and Amber Baiser, 23, and the death of her fetus, in Washington Park, Illinois.
Graham admitted his involvement to police, but asked that his confession be suppressed because investigators did not act on his request for an attorney. A St. Clair County Circuit Court judge agreed and threw out Graham's confession.
In July of this year, the Appellate Court of Illinois for the Fifth District agreed with the circuit court.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!