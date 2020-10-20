Two more men charged in 2017 killing of teenager in Davenport

Davenport police arrested two more men Tuesday who were allegedly involved with the 2017 killing of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen Jr.

The Scott County Attorney's office charged 24-year-old Darryl Merritt of Cahokia, Ill, and 22-year-old Dyon Thomas of East St. Louis, Ill. with shooting Allen March 2, 2017 in the parking lot of Brady Street Stadium.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder and already are incarcerated within the Iowa Department of Corrections. Both will be extradited to Scott County.

The charges come just four days after the arrest of Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, Missouri. He is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and flight to avoid prosecution.

The murder charge is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

The robbery charge is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, and 70%, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Flight to avoid prosecution is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

