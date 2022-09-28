Two-ways to do it: Davenport approves conversion of 3rd and 4th Streets

The vote is in: 3rd and 4th streets in downtown Davenport will be converted into two-ways.

After a lengthy discussion Wednesday night, Mayor Mike Matson cast the final vote in favor of the conversion to break the 5-5 tie. The decision to convert the one-way streets into two-ways has been discussed for decades. However, for the last several weeks, it has become the primary hot-button topic for the council.

One-way traffic on 3rd Street will now stretch from Telegraph Road to Marquette Street and on 4th Street, from Marquette Street to Lincoln Court. The rest will be converted into two-ways.

In addition to traffic flow, the ordinance also changes four intersections from lighted intersections to four-way stops: Iowa Street at both 3rd and 4th Streets and Pershing Avenue at both 3rd and 4th Streets.

It also removes three traffic lights on 3rd Street at Ripley, Scott, Warren Pershing and Iowa streets as well as on 4th Street at Pershing and Iowa Streets. Traffic signals will be added on 4th Street at River Drive and Scott Street.

The first vote in August passed 6-4. The second vote earlier this month was tied 5-5 with Mayor Mike Matson breaking the tie by voting in favor of the conversion. Wednesday, those opposed included Alder people Judith Lee, Derek Cornette, Rick Dunn, Tim Kelly and Ben Jobgen.

Representing the 8th Ward, Lee said she could not understand the need for the diversion. Fellow members of the council previously mentioned Peoria was considering a similar conversion of turning their one-ways into two-ways. However, Peoria's $12 million version is a complete street design that includes new ADA compliant sidewalks and new traffic lights among other features.

With Davenport's ordinance not even allowing for a bike path, Lee said her vote was a resound no.

"We cannot do this conversion on the cheap. If we are going to do it, we have to do it right," she said.

Agreeing with her was Ward 6 Alderman Ben Jobgen who told the council he was "unequivocally opposed" to the conversion. Jobgen said he did not feel the conversion was the "worst idea in the world" but did not feel it would improve the area.

Multiple Davenport residents approached the council to express their own opposition. There was hardly an empty seat in the house as residents poured in to express their opinions with only two speaking in favor.

Council has been divided not only on the conversion, but the discussion on where the two-ways would end. The ordinance council had been discussing would call for River Drive to Marquette Street to become two-ways.

Previously at-Large Alderman JJ Condon said he was "considering" introducing an amendment that would extend the two-way traffic flow to Division Street. No such amendment was introduced on Wednesday.

Condon said as a downtown resident, it was important to him that the ordinance passed. Ward 4 Alderman Robby Ortiz joined him in supporting the ordinance, saying this did not affect the fourth ward but it was what is best for Davenport as a whole. Ortiz said he still felt extending the conversion to Division Street would "take care of the majority of safety concerns" but out of respect for tax-payers, he did not introduce the amendment either.

In a city staff presentation in July, city staff estimated the cost of the conversion of two-way traffic to be $1.6 million to convert River Drive to Marquette Street. At the time, it was estimated to be an additional $450,000 to extend to Division Street, and an additional $1.2 million to extend all the way to Telegraph Road because of rail road signal replacement at car-rail intersections on 3rd and 4th Streets.

City Clerk Brian Krup said the council will consider bids for the project in early 2023 with construction set to begin later that spring.