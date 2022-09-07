U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley: Republicans need "teamwork" to win the Senate

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said he believes Republicans have good Senate candidates and will win enough seats to control the chamber in the November elections, as a dust-up between party leadership prompted questions over their chances in the midterms.

“I think we've got good candidates all over,” Grassley told reporters Wednesday. “And I believe that we're going to take control of the United States Senate.”

The Republican, who’s seeking his eighth term in the Senate, would be President Pro Tempore of the Senate and likely chair the judiciary committee if he wins and Republicans take back the chamber, putting him in a powerful position over President Joe Biden’s court nominees.

Disagreements between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott around the party’s candidates and tactics have swelled as the Senate returns for its pre-election session.

Speaking to reporters last month, McConnell said he thought Republicans had a better chance of winning the House than the Senate, pointing to quality of candidates as one apparent weakness, according to NBC News.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they're statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said.

McConnell didn’t refer to any candidates by name, but candidates like Herschel Walker in Georgia and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania have faltered some in polling after starting the summer in a more competitive spot.

The sentiment prompted blowback from Scott, who leads the GOP's Senate campaign arm. Last week, he wrote in an op-ed that Republicans trash-talking their party’s candidates was “treasonous,” and went after what he called the “D.C. crowd” for doubting Republican voters. However, he told multiple media outlets this week the remarks were not directed at McConnell.

Grassley said cohesion in the Republican party was necessary to win the chamber in the November election.

“Republicans, in order to win the United States Senate, all 50 of us have to work in a teamwork fashion,” he said Wednesday.

Perception of Republicans’ chances to win control of the Senate has waned in recent months, as a string of legislative victories from Democrats and reaction to the overturning of Roe v. Wade has pushed support for Democrats up. Elections news website FiveThirtyEight predicts Democrats have a 70 in 100 chance of holding onto control of the chamber, up from 50 in July. Republicans are favored to win the House.

Grassley faces Democratic challenger Mike Franken, a retired U.S. Navy admiral. The seat is rated as “Solid Republican” by election rating agency Cook Political Report. In the most recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll in July, Grassley had an eight-point advantage over Franken, with 47% of support to 39% for Franken. It was Grassley’s narrowest margin in the poll since winning his first Senate election in 1980.