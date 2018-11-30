When the Davenport School Board approved the administration’s two-year budget Thursday afternoon, they approved a “general reduction” of 83 certified staff members, including teachers, nurses, media specialists, counselors and coaches at all grade levels. But according to Toby Paone, UniServ director at Iowa State Education Association, around half of those positions will likely be cut via early retirement.
“This incentive has been around for the last five years,” he said via phone call. “Traditionally, anywhere between 40 and 50 teachers take it … in Davenport.”
Paone also said the early-retirement incentive is available to “all employees” in the school district, including administrators and non-certified staff members.
The deadline to announce early retirement is the first Friday of January: Jan. 4.
“It’s to incentivize teachers who meet some minimum qualifications -- they have to be at least 55 years old, and have a minimum of 15 years of in-district experience -- and they have to resign or retire,” Paone said. “They can’t go from full-time to part-time; they have to end their time.”
Between early retirement and “natural attrition” from staff moving, changing jobs, or the like, Paone said it was the union’s goal to have “no net layoffs.”
“That is our goal,” he said. “We truly want to minimize the effect on students, as much as possible. … Are we going to get there? Time will tell.”
Paone said getting a pink slip doesn’t necessarily mean a teacher will lose a job.
“You may lose your job, but as time moves forward, teachers can be recalled, based on other teachers who leave, enrollment increases, or vacancies that naturally occur,” he said.
While the Davenport administration’s two-year plan only explicitly calls for the reduction of three administrators due to “restructuring of leadership in [the] central office,” Paone said more administrative positions could be cut in the personnel reductions called for in the business services, human resources, learning information services, curriculum, learning supports, marketing and operations departments.
“I suspect it will be some administrators cut in those department cuts, or if they retire, they may not hire anyone to replace that department head,” he said.
There are two main variables used to determine which positions get cut: district-wide seniority and certifications. Additionally, the district can set aside some positions as affirmative action positions.
“We have a master contract that outlines, very specifically, the layoff and bumping and recall rights of teachers,” Paone said. “We will follow that contract to the letter. The procedures and processes are already there. We now just have to implement that.”
Once the early retirement numbers are available in January, the district will start looking at which positions will be shuffled or cut.
“To their credit, the district has been very helpful in informing the DEA every step of the way,” Paone said. “They’ve been very cooperative, and have done really a good job of keeping the DEA and our members in the loop, as best as they can. There are a lot of things they don’t know yet.”
Because of the State Budget Review Committee’s timeline, the board had to approve the budget Thursday, even though it was still “very broad.”
“As time marches forward, it’s going to get a lot more specific,” Paone said.
In the meantime, teachers should “be patient, and be vigilant.”
“We have to be patient in the sense that we can’t hurry this process up -- it has to be done right the first time, so we have to be patient for the process to work itself out,” he said. “But … be mindful that we’re working on this all the time, and we may be coming to our members and our teachers and saying, ‘we need a decision from you very, very quickly. ... We’re going to present the full story before we present any story. We have to. We have a duty to be complete in our work.”
The Davenport School Board unanimously approved a drastic two-year budget from the administr…
The Davenport School Board reluctantly came to a consensus over a proposal to cut more than …
The Davenport School Board reluctantly came to a consensus over a proposal to cut more than …