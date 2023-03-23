Changes to the Iowa Child Labor Law have raised concern from local labor unions.

On Saturday, the Quad City Federation of Labor AFL-CIO will hold a conference and rally at the UFCW Local Hall at 2411 W. Central Park Ave. in Davenport. Currently, the Iowa Division of Labor states children 16 and 17 years old are prohibited from specific dangerous tasks and occupations. Those 14 and 15 years old have additional restrictions, including the time and hours they are allowed to work and a permit requirement.

Those younger than 16 are only allowed to work, with or without compensation, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. From June 1 to Labor Day, the hours are extended to 9 p.m. according to the law. A child employed for five hours of more is required to be given a 30-minute break.

Those younger than 18 are prohibited from certain occupations, including mining, animal slaughter and certain manufacturing jobs, according to the Iowa child labor permit form. But newly introduced legislation is looking to change that.

"Depending on the type of job, these proposed changes could put our teenagers at risk of loss of education, severe injuries or loss of life," Union President Dan Gosa. "Rather than rolling back protections, they should be working on increasing living wages so parents wouldn't need their kids to go to work to help support the family."

Across the state of Iowa, many groups are raising concerns over the proposed changes. The legislation, among other provisions, would allow teens as young as 14 to request a waiver from the directors of the state workforce and education agencies to work as apprentices as part of “work-based learning” programs in jobs formerly off-limits as being hazardous, including manufacturing, mining, construction or processing, among others.

In late February, union workers gathered in the state's capital to protest these changes.

“We are drawing a line in the sand now,” said Charlie Wishman, president of the Iowa Federation of Labor. “Our kids are not for sale. We are not — we are not selling our kids out to multi-national corporations for profit … and cheap labor. Our kids are not for sale.”