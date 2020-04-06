UNITE QUAD-CITIES: 'Isolation is hard': COVID-19 causes nervous times for new and expectant mothers

Ashley Hayes welcomed her first child, Leighton Rowe, to the world in November of 2019. After four months of sharing Leighton with the world, the Taylor Ridge mother and daughter went into lockdown as soon as the coronavirus took hold in the United States.

"Isolation is hard,'' Hayes, a stay-at-home mom, said. "I walked to the mailbox yesterday just to feel outside. Nothing will get in the way of keeping the baby safe, but you worry. This is amazing — being a mother — but it gets tempered with the precautions you take to keep things safe. Still, though, it's incredible being a mom.''

The Wageners believed it was the perfect time to bring a child into the world. Who wouldn't? Who knew the coronavirus would stop a nation in its tracks?

"We are taking it in stride as much as we can,'' Wagener said. "The first week or so was difficult to process, but we know at the end of the day the most important thing is having a healthy baby. Waiting it out is really difficult, because I always like to have a plan. It's hard not knowing what future plans we may have to change to reduce risks like postponing the baby shower or having family present after the birth.''

Even something as simple — in normal times — a trip to the pediatrician, brings cause and concern.