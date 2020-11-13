 Skip to main content
United Township going to remote learning
United Township High School announced Friday it is moving to fully remote instruction starting Monday, Nov. 16.

All instruction will be online for at least three weeks, with a planned return date of Monday, Dec. 7.

The decision was based on larger community factors in the wake of COVID-19. The district has seen an increased number of cases, but the high school noted the major concern is with the growing positivity rate in the Quad-Cities.

"Regardless of the type of instruction, we recognize the educational hardship each of our students are experiencing," Superintendent Jay Morrow said. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as our educators are doing the absolute best they can by our students."

For more information, go to UTHS.net.

