United Way's 21-Day Equity Challenge hope to foster a better understanding of racial inequity

"Being involved and the taking of personal inventory that comes with the 21-Day Equity Challenge will help us discover how racial inequity and social injustice affect our community,'' Gellerman added. "Through this process we can identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination.''

The plan is the the brainchild of by University of Iowa alum, Dr. Eddie Moore Jr., along with Dr. Marguerite Penick-Parks and Debby Irving. It was first brought to life by Food Solutions New England.

Understanding its merit, United Way Quad Cities and partners Quad Cities Community Foundation, Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities have adapted the challenge to focus on Rock Island and Scott counties.

"As is always the case, the outpouring of commitment by our partners, donors, volunteers and advocates has been amazing,'' Gellerman said. "There have been challenges at every turn. It has been a difficult year with unimaginable uncertainty, but it’s also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fold in solutions to problems we’ve put off for too long. This truly is a community-wide effort that will help remove barriers and re-imagine a more equitable and stronger Quad Cities.''

Sherry Ristau, Quad Cities Community Foundation President and CEO, says she, and her staff, are inspired by such a challenge.