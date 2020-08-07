United Way's 21-Day Equity Challenge hope to foster a better understanding of racial inequity

As we work to better ourselves and assess how to overcome structural racism and inequality, United Way Quad Cities and partners Quad Cities Community Foundation, Visit Quad Cities and Quad Cities Chamber are leading an effort to develop a deeper understanding on how inequity and racism affect our lives and community by launching the 21-Day Equity Challenge on Aug. 24.
Constructed around the idea that it takes 21 days to change a habit, the challenge is three weeks of educational opportunities tackling daily actions, sent via email. Included will be readings, podcasts, videos, observations and ways to form and deepen community connections and understanding.
The journey guides the history and impact of racism and how it has shaped people’s lives. Each action will take between 10 and 15 minutes to complete and can be done individually or as a group. Registration for the first of three sessions of the 21-Day Equity Challenge is open through Aug. 20 at www.equitychallengeqc.org.
"We have seen a seismic shift in our community – and nation – where more and more of us are wanting to learn and take action to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors, friends and family,” United Way President and CEO Rene Gellerman said.
United Way hopes to have at least 1,000 Quad-Citians involved in the project.
"Being involved and the taking of personal inventory that comes with the 21-Day Equity Challenge will help us discover how racial inequity and social injustice affect our community,'' Gellerman added. "Through this process we can identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination.''
The plan is the the brainchild of by University of Iowa alum, Dr. Eddie Moore Jr., along with Dr. Marguerite Penick-Parks and Debby Irving. It was first brought to life by Food Solutions New England.
Understanding its merit, United Way Quad Cities and partners Quad Cities Community Foundation, Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities have adapted the challenge to focus on Rock Island and Scott counties.
"As is always the case, the outpouring of commitment by our partners, donors, volunteers and advocates has been amazing,'' Gellerman said. "There have been challenges at every turn. It has been a difficult year with unimaginable uncertainty, but it’s also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fold in solutions to problems we’ve put off for too long. This truly is a community-wide effort that will help remove barriers and re-imagine a more equitable and stronger Quad Cities.''
Sherry Ristau, Quad Cities Community Foundation President and CEO, says she, and her staff, are inspired by such a challenge.
"This is not a 21-day program; we are in this for the long-term,'' Ristau said. For more about the Quad Cities Community Foundation's work at bettering the lives of others, read Ristau's blog at www.communityfoundation.org.
"Philanthropy has the power to be part of advancing racial equity because, when done with thought and when done with care, it can build unity,'' she said."We have been doing that for 60 years. United Way and the Quad Cities Community Foundation are natural partners and we applaud its effort and taking such an important step. Our staffs have been working together and we will be there right with them. We applaud them.''
Now, though, is the time to push forward. As a society, Ristau believes there can be no more delays in understanding how racism and inequities affect our lives.
"This is not a quick fix, but a great foundation to build from for our community,'' added Ristau. "Philanthropy is not about money, but about love. Racial equity is not about quick fixes, but thorough and intentional work that starts from within.''
The 21-Day Equity Challenge ranges from themes such as personal racial identity, to reflecting on biases and defining what "privilege'' means. In the first week, participants will explore why it’s hard to talk about race and the impact of racial trauma on Black, Brown and Indigenous people.
The session dates are:
- Session #1: Aug. 24 – Sept. 13; Register by Aug. 20.
- Session #2: Sept. 17 – Oct. 7; Register by Sept. 15.
- Session #3: Oct. 26 – Nov. 15; Register by Oct. 22.
All challenge participants will be invited to the Equity Summit in October,. Its goals will focus on what we — as individuals and a community — can do to reduce and prevent racial inequities across systems that impact education, income and health in the Quad Cities.
To register or learn more about the equity challenge, visit www.equitychallengeqc.org or call 563 355-4310.
