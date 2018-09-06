House of Fire Ministries and the Community Caring Conference will host a free Unity in the Community event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Embassy Square, 2365 11th St., Rock Island, for a day of fellowship, free food and entertainment.
The family event will include bounce house, face paintings, door prizes and distribution of school supplies.
Rock Island County and city officials, Rock Island police and fire departments, elected officials, churches, organizations and block club captains will be on hand. Families can learn about community resources.
Berlinda Tyler-Jamison, president of the Rock Island County NAACP, will be recognized for successfully advocating for law enforcement agencies to wear body cameras.
For more information, contact Ametra at 309-721-7849 or the Rev. LaTonya Vesey-Davis at 563-271-4482.