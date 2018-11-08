" Loving Kindness - a Compassionate Thanksgiving Service" will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport.
The unity interfaith Thanksgiving service has been celebrated between the Unitarian Universalists, Edwards Congregational and Jewish participants for 75 years.
This year, participants will be asked to reflect on loving kindness, thankfulness and compassion. A free-will offering will support Argrow's House, a safe space where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse in the Quad-Cities.
Combined choirs will provide music. In addition, the service will include a presence from the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities and the Muslim Community of the Quad-Cities.
Coffee and refreshments will be served in Baxter Hall after the service.
For more information, call 563-359-0331 or visit www.edwards-ucc.org