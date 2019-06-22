Unity Pride Parade in the Q-C 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Sharrie Randall-Gaskins helps carry a giant pride flag through the streets of Rock Island on Saturday during the Unity Pride Parade. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Jazmine Ronek, 16, of Davenport, watches the Unity Pride Parade. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Scott Newberg, of Rock Island, holds Pride flags high while crossing the Talbot Memorial Bridge. Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com Milange Cavalli of Davenport rides on a parade float sponsored by The Project Q-C during the 2019 Unity Pride Parade in Davenport. Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com Pridefest co-director Andrew Glasscock holds up a corner of a large pride flag. Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com Emily Stockdale, of Moline, walks with a large pride flag in the parade. Andy Abeyta / aabeyta@qctimes.com Matt Hartman of Sterling, Illinois, holds onto a large pride flag while crossing the Talbot Memorial Bridge. Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended View All Promotions spotlight promotion Which season suits you best? promotion spotlight How much do you know about fireworks and the 4th of July? Print Ads Restaurant PRAIRIE GRILLE - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Prairie Grille 105 W 76th St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-386-7112 Ad Vault ST JOHN VIANNEY CHURCH - Ad from 2019-06-22 19 hrs ago St. John Vianney Church Youth Center 4097 18th St, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-332-7910 Website Ad Vault KILCOIN AUCTION - Ad from 2019-06-16 Jun 16, 2019 Kilcoin Auction Service 2646 170th Avenue, Preemption, IL 61276 309-534-8121 Website Ad Vault TREVOR TRUE VALUE HARDWARE - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Sale QUAD CITY COIN - Ad from 2019-06-21 Jun 21, 2019 Quad City Coin 2395 Tech Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-332-9189 Website Ad Vault FIGGE ART MUSEUM - Ad from 2019-06-19 Jun 19, 2019 FIGGE ART MUSEUM 225 W 2ND ST, DAVENPORT, IA 52801 563-326-7804 Website Ad Vault QCT RETAIL - Ad from 2019-06-21 Jun 21, 2019 Ad Vault Crow Valley Cooperative - Ad from 2019-06-16 Jun 16, 2019 Crow Valley Cooperative 5401 VICTORIA AVE, Davenport, IA 52807 309-235-2939 Sale GERMAN-AMERICAN HERITAGE CENTER - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 German American Heritage Center & Museum 712 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-8844 Website Medical COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE - Ad from 2019-06-22 19 hrs ago Community Health Care 500 W River Dr, Davenport, IA 52801 563-336-3000 Website More Latest Local Offers McDowell Crane & Rigging Need a big crane for a big job? Call McDowell Crane and Rigging today. Lundgren Family Chiropractic Lundgren Family Chiropractic is now offering an initial consultation special - click here for details! Call Lundgren Family Chiropractic now to schedule your next appointment - 309-793-4858 Hilltop Mini Buildings and Lawn Decor Easy-to-care for furniture from Hilltop Mini Buildings and Lawn Decor! Call for more information: 309-596-2684