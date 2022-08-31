Unopposed candidates aren't slowing down ahead of November election

As some candidates for the Iowa Legislature campaign for hotly contested district seats, a few dozen state House and Senate nominees already have the election virtually sealed as the only person on the ballot in their districts.

Candidates who have no opponent after the Aug. 27 deadline to file for candidacy said they’re still hitting the road, working to get out the vote and meet people in their district, and campaigning and fundraising for fellow candidates in more competitive races throughout the state.

Aug. 27 was the last day for candidates to file papers to be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Candidates who did not run in the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian primaries could be nominated by a party convention or file with a “non-party political organization” or as an unaffiliated candidate.

There are 45 candidates throughout the state — 20 Democrats and 25 Republicans — with no opponent. Unopposed Democrats are largely based around Iowa’s urban centers like Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport, and unopposed Republicans tend to be running in more rural areas.

While voters always have the option to write in a name not on the ballot, with no official opponent those candidates are all but guaranteed to win their elections.

The number of candidates without an opponent has gone up some since 2018, when there were 30 unopposed candidates, and 2020, when there were 32.

Fundraising, campaigning for other candidates

Tim Kraayenbrink, a Republican senator from Fort Dodge, is running unopposed for the first time after facing a Democratic opponent in 2014 and 2018. He said he’s spending his time attending and speaking at fundraisers for other Republicans and doing constituent work in the district.

“When I was elected back in ‘14, I wasn’t able to raise the money that I needed to compete in that race and to win that race, and now I kind of look at it as my turn to give back to the caucus and help others that need it.”

Candidates are also traveling the state to knock doors and campaign for candidates in more competitive districts. First-time Democratic candidate Adam Zabner, who’s the sole candidate for Iowa City’s House District 90, said he’s going to areas nearby like Fairfield and further parts of the state to generate support for fellow Democrats.

Get out the vote

For uncontested Democrats running in high-population districts, getting out the vote is an important part of their campaign, they said.

Zabner said he’s working to get University of Iowa students registered to vote and support fellow Democrats higher on the ballot. Zabner’s district includes the University of Iowa dorms, where students have the option to register at their dorm address.

A high margin from Johnson County, the state’s most Democratic county, would be a vital boost to the district’s Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan and statewide Democrats like gubernatorial candidate Diedre DeJear and Senate candidate Mike Franken.

“In the last couple weeks since students moved on campus and classes have started, I worked with the University Democrats and together we were able to register over 500 voters in the last couple of weeks, which is really exciting,” he said.

In the last midterm election in 2018, voters aged 18-24 had the lowest turnout among five age groups at 42%, according to Iowa Secretary of State data. That age group also skewed Democratic by several thousand votes.

Meeting the district

Like candidates who are facing opponents, unopposed candidates said they’re spending time meeting with voters and stakeholders to hear their concerns.

With a new map for 2022 jumbling the district lines, new and old candidates alike are getting acquainted with their districts.

Monica Kurth, an uncontested Democrat from Davenport, is running in a new district which includes downtown Davenport and extends west to Buffalo. She said the district includes social service organizations that weren’t in her district before, so she’s working to make contact with them and hear about their needs.

In downtown Davenport, Kurth said residential buildings make it difficult to do door knocking and meet those voters.

“And so I think everybody's a little perplexed about how to actually work in those areas. And so that’s a big question mark I have that I'll try to deal with in the next couple months,” she said.

Austin Harris, a Republican running unopposed in Moulton, is using the months before the election to introduce himself to voters and stakeholders in the district which he’s on the ballot to represent for the first time.

Although he doesn’t have an opponent, he said he’s still knocking on doors in the district to talk with voters, meeting with economic development groups and school superintendents in the district which includes Davis and Monroe Counties, as well as parts of Appanoose and Wapello County.

“I'm taking my race seriously, even though I don't have a opponent for the general election,” he said. “I think it's important as a first time candidate to introduce themselves to the people they wish to serve.”

The election for state and federal offices will be held on Nov. 8. Tuesday was the first day voters could request absentee ballots from their county auditor, and early voting starts on Oct. 19, the same day auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots to those who requested them.