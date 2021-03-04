Update: Iowa to open vaccines to people under 65 with certain medical conditions

Starting Monday, March 8, Iowans ages 64 or younger with medical conditions that increase the risk of a severe case of COVID-19 will be eligible to be vaccinated.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, conditions that do increase risks are:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Conditions that may increase risk include:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
Some counties and vaccine providers, however, will continue to focus on ages 65 or older and other priority populations until they are closer to completing vaccines for those groups, the state Department of Public Health said in a news release.
The Iowa Department of Public Health asked residents to be patient as vaccine supply increases.
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers says farewell
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers took part in the first Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing March 13, 2020.
Rivers participated in his last briefing Thursday. He announced his retirement last week.
After noting Scott County's total number of COVID-19-related deaths increased by one to 211, Rivers outlined how the Scott County Health Department administered 1,170 vaccine doses during Wednesday's clinic for Iowans age 65 or older at the former Sears space in NorthPark Mall.
Rivers expressed hope that county residents will continue to get vaccinated when they get the opportunity and thanked local media, the Scott County Board of Supervisors, the county's Board of Health and the health department's many partners for support and aid during the pandemic.
Rivers closed the public portion of his career with the mantra he has repeated for the better part of 12 months: "Wear a mask, avoid crowds and wash your hands."
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
While Scott County saw its death toll increase by one to 211, Rock Island County's total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic remained 304. Rock Island County health officials haven't reported a virus-linked death since Feb. 23 — a span of eight days. There have been just two deaths reported in Rock Island County in the past 19 days, since Feb. 12.
Rock Island County health officials reported 19 new cases Thursday, putting the total since the start of the pandemic at 12,924. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county's total to 18,344.
Vaccination clinic in Stark and Henry counties
The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management will open registration for the March 17 second-dose COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic.
Registration for the clinic will be held the morning of Tuesday, March 9.
Eligible to participate are individuals who received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from previous Henry and Stark County Health Department and OEM clinics.
“Individuals should review the guidance and instructions listed on the COVID-19 Vaccine Record sheets given to them at the clinic when they received their first dose," said Sandy Sommer, RN director of clinical services with the Henry and Stark County Health Departments. "Participants should schedule second doses at clinics which are being held 28 to 42 days after administration of the first dose.”
Vaccine expansion in Rock Island County
According to a new release, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced a new partnership with Community Health Care Inc. to administer vaccines to residents in Rock Island County.
The partnership is part of a broader pilot program the state launched in coordination with five federally qualified health centers (FQHC) and five safety net hospitals across the state. In the coming weeks, the pilot program will expand to include additional critical access hospitals across the state. Vaccines are available to residents by appointment only.
“Ensuring the most vulnerable Illinois residents have a trusted, reliable health care provider to administer the COVID-19 vaccine is critical to combating this deadly virus,” Pritzker said. “This new pilot program builds on robust efforts by the administration to ensure equity is at the center of the state’s Vaccine Administration Plan. By partnering with providers in underserved communities we can reduce vaccine hesitancy and ensure we are reaching Illinoisans in the communities they call home.”
The state will provide each of the sites with approximately 300 to 500 vaccine doses per week, in addition to the allocated doses the state distributes to existing health care partners like local health departments and pharmacies. IDPH used the COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index (CCVI) as well as local vaccination rates to select sites for the first round of the pilot program.
The new partnership between the state and Community Health Care as well as other similar providers will help ensure that communities hardest hit by COVID-19 have access to the vaccine. The program also aims to reduce vaccine hesitancy in underserved areas by providing residents the ability to receive vaccines more quickly from trusted providers.
“Federally Qualified Health Clinics are a critical partner toward expanding COVID vaccine distribution in our region,” Rep Tony McCombie (D-Rock Island) said in the news release. “Community Health Care serves the needs of our community well and are an important piece of the puzzle in successfully distributing more vaccines. I am grateful for their involvement.”
The new pilot program builds on the FQHC vaccination program through which five FQHCs across the state receive vaccine doses directly from the federal government. Illinois officials are attempting to expand a network of state-supported vaccination sites operating across southern, central and northern Illinois. To find additional information about vaccine availability, including locations and eligibility, visit www.coronavirus.Illinois.gov.