Update: Iowa to open vaccines to people under 65 with certain medical conditions

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

While Scott County saw its death toll increase by one to 211, Rock Island County's total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic remained 304. Rock Island County health officials haven't reported a virus-linked death since Feb. 23 — a span of eight days. There have been just two deaths reported in Rock Island County in the past 19 days, since Feb. 12.

Rock Island County health officials reported 19 new cases Thursday, putting the total since the start of the pandemic at 12,924. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county's total to 18,344.

Vaccination clinic in Stark and Henry counties

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management will open registration for the March 17 second-dose COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic.

Registration for the clinic will be held the morning of Tuesday, March 9.

Eligible to participate are individuals who received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from previous Henry and Stark County Health Department and OEM clinics.