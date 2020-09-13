Update: Police describe suspects in the armed robbery at Papa John's at Moline's City Line Plaza

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two men with weapons robbed the Papa John's Pizza outlet, 150 19th Ave., Moline, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

An employee told police the two masked men entered the store armed with pistols and demanded cash, according to a news release from Moline Police. The two escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said one suspect was described as a Black man in his teens or early 20s, between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a slim build and what appeared to be braided black hair. He was wearing a white hooded sweat shirt with a gray camo pattern, long black pants, and red ankle high athletic shoes and white or light colored gloves. His face was covered by a light blue surgical style mask. He was armed with a black pistol.

Police describe the second suspect as a Black man in his teens or early 20s, also about 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a slim build. He was said to be wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, with a white or light colored shirt under it, and the shirttail hanging down below the hem of the sweat shirt, long black pants and black shoes. His face was covered by a light blue surgical style mask, and he was wearing medium blue surgical gloves. He had a black backpack on and was also armed with a black pistol.