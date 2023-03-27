The man killed in Sunday's shooting in East Moline has been identified.

Christopher F. Bivens, 38, of Bettendorf, died of a traumatic gunshot wound, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

Toxicology tests were also performed and the results were pending as of Monday afternoon.

The investigation was ongoing Monday, Gustafson said. The East Moline Police Department, Gustafson’s office, and the Illinois State Police were all participating.

Zaccheus Nathaniel Hayes, 24, is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree murder.

Hayes is serving a term on conditional discharge for an aggravated battery conviction and was arrested on a murder charge by East Moline Police.

The charge is a Class M felony under Illinois law that carries a minimum prison sentence of 20 years, up to a maximum of 60 years if there are no aggravating factors. Aggravating factors, such as if the murder was committed during the commission of another felony, could elevate the sentence to life in prison.

According to a news release issued by East Moline, at 5:07 a.m. officers were sent to 146 15th Ave. for a report of shots fired. Officers were told a male had sustained a gunshot wound.

Officers located Bivens outside of the home and began providing life-saving measures. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.

Officers were then told that Hayes had run inside the house.

After receiving a description of Hayes, officers set up a perimeter and attempted to call Hayes out of the house. Their attempts were unsuccessful.

At about 9:30 a.m., Hayes was seen running from the area on foot. He was caught in the south alley of the 100 block of 16th Avenue.

Hayes was being held Sunday night without bond in the Rock Island County Jail.

During a hearing March 24, 2022, in Circuit Court, Hayes pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years. He also served 115 days in the Rock Island County Jail. He was to be released from conditional discharge on March 24, 2024.

Hayes also is awaiting trial in Scott County on one count each of possession of a controlled substance-cocaine- second offense, and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-second offense. The cocaine charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a two-year prison sentence, while the marijuana charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in the Scott County Jail.