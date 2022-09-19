 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Teenager shot and killed in Rock Island identified

A 17-year-old who died Sunday in Rock Island after being found with a gunshot wound to the chest has been identified.

Angel Lopez Jr. died after being transported to a hospital. His identity was released Monday by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

Lopez Jr. is the seventh person killed in a shooting in Rock Island in 2022.

The Rock Island Police responded to a 911 call at about 8 p.m. Sunday where they found Lopez Jr. in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue. He was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island. He later died.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, which said no further information is available at this time.

The first person killed in gunfire in Rock Island was 19-year-old Desavion Foster on May 22. He was followed by Kevin Ford, 46, on June 19; Gregory McGhee, 61, June 25; Amani Kamata, 39, July 10; Davion Roe, 25, July 15; Braylon Walker, 21.

