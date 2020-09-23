UPDATED: Armed man shot by officers in Geneseo died of a single gunshot wound to the head

The armed man shot by a member of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force during a standoff in Geneseo died of a single gunshot wound to the head, Illinois State Police said today.
The preliminary autopsy report is pending toxicology.
Jeffery Blunk, 30, was shot sometime before noon Tuesday after a 90-minute negotiation. Earlier in the day, Blunk reportedly shot at Henry County authorities as he fled after a vehicle chase. The incident began with an attempted traffic stop at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday in Atkinson.
Blunk was wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted murder of a police officer, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, and outstanding felony warrants.
A pipe bomb discovered in Blunk's vehicle spurred the evacuation of the area around Geneseo City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
Illinois State Police found the device while searching Blunk's vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Officers cleared the immediate area at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, state police said in a news release.
The explosive was believed to be a functional pipe bomb, according to Gene Karzin, Geneseo deputy police chief.
City barricades were put up on South Oakwood Avenue for a few hours Wednesday afternoon as authorities awaited on the arrival of the Quad-Cities Bomb Squad. The city of Geneseo issued an emergency alert to avoid the area.
The bomb squad “recovered one pipe bomb, an amount of smokeless powder and cannon fuses. These items were contained and transported from the area to be destroyed,” according to a Geneseo police news release.
The road was reopened at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigations continues to investigate the matter.
