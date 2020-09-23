UPDATED: Armed man shot by officers in Geneseo died of a single gunshot wound to the head

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The armed man shot by a member of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force during a standoff in Geneseo died of a single gunshot wound to the head, Illinois State Police said today.

The preliminary autopsy report is pending toxicology.

Jeffery Blunk, 30, was shot sometime before noon Tuesday after a 90-minute negotiation. Earlier in the day, Blunk reportedly shot at Henry County authorities as he fled after a vehicle chase. The incident began with an attempted traffic stop at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday in Atkinson.

Blunk was wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted murder of a police officer, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, and outstanding felony warrants.

A pipe bomb discovered in Blunk's vehicle spurred the evacuation of the area around Geneseo City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police found the device while searching Blunk's vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Officers cleared the immediate area at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, state police said in a news release.

The explosive was believed to be a functional pipe bomb, according to Gene Karzin, Geneseo deputy police chief.