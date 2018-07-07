Updated: Crews remove oak tree at Rock Island County Courthouse, site of fatal tree limb accident
Crews on Saturday removed the oak tree at Rock Island County Courthouse that had a limb fall Tuesday, killing two people.
“We decided to get this tree cut down this morning” after speaking with an arborist with the Rock Island County Forest Preserve, as well as other tree experts with local tree services," Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said.
Ace Tree Service crews cut down the tree.
“Everybody was in agreement that this tree at this point was dangerous and did need to come down,” Bustos said Saturday morning at a news conference across the street from the courthouse.
One of his concerns was the 15th Street main artery off the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge. A sidewalk runs underneath the tree and parking spots are underneath it, he said. “To me it was critical that we get this tree down as quickly as possible.”
While the oak was removed piece by piece, crews and onlookers could see “parts of it are solid and appear very healthy and you see the large chunks that are hollow,” Bustos said. “That confirms what the arborist and the experts said: That the tree was at the end of its life and needed to come down.”
All the work was finished Saturday.
“We’re certainly getting the other trees assessed that are on the lawn,” Bustos said. He referred to another oak tree “leaning out over 15th street.”
“Right now I am extremely apprehensive. That one concerns me,” he said. Experts will assess the tree and give him their opinion early next week.
Daniel Ortiz Mendoza Sr., 61, of Rock Island, and Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline, died that night from their injuries, and three other people were injured when a limb fell while people watched Red, White and Boom! fireworks from the courthouse lawn.
Bustos gave a piece of the tree to Mendoza’s family members, who want to make a memorial for themselves and the Anderson family, he said.