The cause of a fatal pedestrian-bicycle collision on the riverfront recreation trail in Davenport remains a mystery, despite the conclusion of a police investigation.
The two cyclists involved in the June 23 crash that killed Ruth Morris, 79, of Davenport, refused to talk to police, according to Morris' son.
In a statement Friday, Davenport police wrote: "All available information was assessed, which included follow-up interviews, a scene investigation and review of available CCTV video recordings in the area.
"The investigation was reviewed by both the Scott County Attorney’s Office and the City of Davenport’s Legal Team and concluded that no criminal offenses or municipal infractions would apply in this incident."
Neither police nor the county attorney were immediately available to clarify who was interviewed, following the release of the statement Friday morning.
But Morris' son, Michael Blanchard, said police told him Friday morning that they were not able to interview the two cyclists.
"Both cyclists have lawyers, and they apparently were told to refuse to talk to police," Blanchard said. "It was only half an investigation."
A representative from Iowa-American Water Co. said Davenport police asked whether surveillance video on their property aligns with the Mississippi River Trail, which is just beyond the utility company's floodwall. The Iowa-American spokeswoman could not confirm whether such a recording exists.
Meanwhile, Blanchard said he understands the cyclists' legal concerns, given that his mother's attorney is considering a wrongful death lawsuit. He said his brother, Tim Blanchard, also wants to see the pair held liable for the collision.
For Michael Blanchard, the sudden and violent death of his mother and best friend feels like too much to endure, and he lacks the emotional energy to look for blame.
He was walking with Morris on the trail that morning — as he did every morning, though typically on a different path.
He described a scene in which two cyclists were speeding toward them on the straight-away along the Iowa-American Water floodwall on the Mississippi River Trail. He said he quickly crossed the path and stood along the wall to get out of the cyclists' way. His mother had not yet entered the path, he said.
A female cyclist crashed as she approached, he said, and appeared to be injured, possibly seriously. A second cyclist, a male, could not stop and crashed into the first cyclists. The male and his bicycle then slammed into Morris. Her body came to rest just off the path; in the parking lot of the Lindsey Park Yacht Club. She sustained massive head injuries and died about an hour after the crash.
When Blanchard followed the ambulance carrying his mother from the scene, a second ambulance was arriving for the female cyclist, he said.
His memories of the crash, which remain painfully vivid, were provided to police in a phone interview on Friday, June 29, he said.
"I only talked to the police one time," he said. "Besides talking to the water company about surveillance cameras, I think the only thing they (police) did was talk to me.
"They found out the names (of the cyclists). They contacted them. That's at least something.
"The only thing he (the male cyclist) said to me the whole time on the bike path was that he pulled his brakes too hard. If I was them, I'd feel terrible, but I would follow the lawyer's advice, too."
On Friday, not quite three weeks since he lost his mom, Blanchard said the grief is overwhelming.
"This is by far the worst thing that ever happened in my life," he said. "Next week has to be better. I can't imagine a worse time.
"The world is empty. It's meaningless now. It has to get better. It has to."