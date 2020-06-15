UPDATED: Kewanee teen, 16 and woman, 21, killed in the boating accident at the steel dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people were killed in a boating accident Sunday near the steel dam in Milan.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Alondra I. Acosta, 21, of Kewanee, died from injuries received in the accident that involved four people near the steel dam.

The Johnson County medical examiner's office said a second victim, Alexander Ravelingeen, 16, of Kewanee, also died. He was initially transported to UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island, then transferred to University of Iowa hospitals.

The accident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m, Sunday.

A call to rescuers Sunday was placed at 11th Street and 50th Avenue, near Vandruff Island, Rock Island, just off an island that splits the Rock River. The boat was on the south side of the river dam, and had gone over the steel dam in Milan.

Two others were in the boat. One had minor injuries and one had no visible injuries when treated Sunday.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

