'Very little is being asked': 466 new cases in Q-C, virus-related causes claim two more lives

A philosophy professor at St. Ambrose University joined an ever-growing list of Quad-Cities community leaders and health care professionals pleading with residents to follow health guidelines to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus.
"Very little is being asked of us," Dr. Jessica Roisen said during Thursday's health departments press conference. "We are all very aware that public health messaging has changed since the start of this pandemic. And that has, in some cases, was seen as license for people to not change their behavior.
Roisen's words came just after Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill announced two more COVID-19-related deaths. A man in his 50s and another in his 90s died. Both were hospitalized.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 111 people in Rock Island County have died of virus-related causes. The death in Scott remained at 54, giving the Quad-City area a total of 165 deaths.
Hill pointed to a troubling number tied directly to COVID-19-related deaths: a total of 64 people are hospitalized with symptoms of the virus — an increase of 10 patients in 24 hours and another all-time high for the county.
Along with the grim news of more deaths and hospitalizations, COVID-19 cases counts continued to escalate. Scott County reported 345 new cases Thursday. Coupled with Rock Island County's report of 121 new cases, the Quad-Cities saw an increase of 466 new cases.
Scott County has identified 7,610 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, while Rock Island's cumulative total reached 6,105. That's 13,715 cases throughout the area.
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers was blunt in his assessment of community spread in the Q-C.
"The spread of the virus is rampant in our community," Rivers said. "And we have seen, since the start of November, the positivity rate rise from 16% to 23%. That means, essentially, one out of every four people tested for the virus are testing positive."
Roisen said all of the rising COVID-19 numbers mean "people have a responsibility to do their best to protect others." She stressed wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding groups, and following simple hygiene suggestions are "simple requests."
"We know an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Following the current guidelines will not eliminate risk, but we can significantly reduce it," Roisen said.
The Stark & Henry County Health Department added its own community spread story Thursday, announcing a total of 1,424 cases in Henry County and another 141 in Stark County.
Officials said there are 341 active cases in Henry County and 31 active cases in Stark County. Henry County has linked eight deaths to the virus. Stark County has recorded another three deaths.
In what has become a troubling trend, Illinois health officials reported 12,702 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the state's total to 536,542 since the start of the pandemic. Illinois officials have linked 10,477 deaths to the virus.
Iowa health officials recorded 4,422 new cases Thursday, raising the state total to 171,239 since the start of the pandemic. The state has linked 1,930 deaths to the virus.
