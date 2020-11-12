'Very little is being asked': 466 new cases in Q-C, virus-related causes claim two more lives

A philosophy professor at St. Ambrose University joined an ever-growing list of Quad-Cities community leaders and health care professionals pleading with residents to follow health guidelines to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus.

"Very little is being asked of us," Dr. Jessica Roisen said during Thursday's health departments press conference. "We are all very aware that public health messaging has changed since the start of this pandemic. And that has, in some cases, was seen as license for people to not change their behavior.

Roisen's words came just after Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill announced two more COVID-19-related deaths. A man in his 50s and another in his 90s died. Both were hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 111 people in Rock Island County have died of virus-related causes. The death in Scott remained at 54, giving the Quad-City area a total of 165 deaths.

Hill pointed to a troubling number tied directly to COVID-19-related deaths: a total of 64 people are hospitalized with symptoms of the virus — an increase of 10 patients in 24 hours and another all-time high for the county.