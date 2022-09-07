Viking Mississippi's Davenport visit inspires awe

Val Rasche woke up before dawn Wednesday and took advantage of her up-close view of the Mississippi River from the yard of her home in Princeton.

She wasn't up for what turned out to be a glorious orange-and-blue sunrise.

"I was out there in the dark for the biggest thing I've ever seen on the Mississippi - the Viking ship," Rasche said later Wednesday as she stood in the shadow of the 450-foot-long, five-story-high Viking Mississippi. "I've been tracking this ship since it left St. Paul, Minnesota and I couldn't wait to see it lit up in the dark."

Rasche and her friend, Sue Wilson, made the short trip from Princeton when the Viking Mississippi docked in Davenport Wednesday morning. The megaship is making its maiden 15-day voyage, which started Saturday in St. Paul and is slated to end in New Orleans.

Rasche and Wilson were two of the several hundred people who took time out Wednesday to take a look at the Viking Mississippi.

"It was awesome on the river as it passed. It was almost silent and left almost no wake," Rasche said. "Sue and I just had to see it up close. Really, it has me more interested in river cruises. I think I would really like to see more of the Mississippi."

Seeing the Mississippi River was exactly what Rick and Cindy Sakshaug had in mind when they boarded a St. Paul-bound plane at Dulles International Airport late last week. Married for 46 years years, he's a retired engineer and she's a retired teacher who survived a brain aneurysm four years ago.

The couple lives in a place called Stuarts Draft - no apostrophe - in Virginia.

"This is all a little extravagant for us - and you almost feel a little guilty about the endless food and how beautiful everything is on this ship," Cindy said as the couple waited for the ship's ribbon cutting on land. "I really learned to enjoy life, enjoy our time together. So that's really what were doing on this cruise."

The Sakshaugs said they enjoyed tours in Red Wing, Minn., Dubuque, and LaCrosse, Wis. before the stop in Davenport. Their cruise ends in St. Louis.

"We had chances to get off the boat and stretch our legs a bit," Rick said. "The tours have been really fun. It will be nice to see a bit of Davenport."

Back on land, Wilson and Rasche were still in awe of the Viking Mississippi's size.

"Like Val, I grew up in Princeton and on the Mississippi River," Wilson said. "There were always big barges. You could hear them at night. My son used to fall asleep to rumbling as the barges passed the house.

"I think this big ship makes me think about the river. Val and I were talking about it, and it gives a better appreciation of the Mississippi River. It reminds you of how great a river it really is."