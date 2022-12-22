Waiting on the weather at Quad-City airport

Mary Land packed a tablet, a book, and, of course, her cell phone Thursday morning before heading off to the Quad Cities International Airport.

The 69-year-old Rock Island Arsenal retiree was glad she prepared for the trip. Land's 12:27 p.m. flight to Las Vegas was delayed to 5:50 p.m. because of low temperatures and blowing snow. It was the only flight delayed Thursday afternoon.

Two flights to Chicago — 2:47 p.m. on American Airlines, and a 3:40 p.m. on United — were cancelled.

Land passed the noon hour playing Gummy Drop on the tablet. She was looking forward to seeing her daughter, Anne Smith.

"Anne moved to Las Vegas not long ago, and she lives alone after her divorce," Land said. "Her job is to mine crypto-coins — whatever that means."

The Christmas trip to see her daughter was Land's first since her husband of 15 years died. Cancer claimed Roger Land in March.

"Roger and I always traveled quite a bit together," she said. "We loved the mountains in Colorado and we took two very nice cruises together.

"Those were the best 15 years."

Land said the trip to visit her daughter was special for reasons that had nothing to do with the holidays.

"Anne introduced Roger and I at our church," she said. "Roger taught shop classes to the boys in Sunday school, and Anne got to know him that way. One day I went to pick Anne up from church and she said, 'Mom, I want you to meet my friend, Roger. I think you'll really like him.'

"And I did like him. I liked his personality. I liked his openness. And I liked his confidence."

Land said she had no plans to gamble while in Las Vegas.

"I worked hard for my money," she said. "I just want to get there. I'm going to see my step-son, too. His name is John Land.

"Family has really helped me get through this. Dan Land and Missy Garcia, they are Roger's children here. They have really helped. So I want to be around family for Christmas. A little snow isn't going to stop me."

