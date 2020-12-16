War against COVID-19 reaching a turning point as Quad-Cities healthcare workers get vaccine

For health care workers, confronting the pandemic has been a war, one now reaching a turning point, a UnityPoint Health-Trinity doctor said as the first of his Rock Island colleagues were vaccinated Wednesday.
“In this battle against COVID, this is the first sign that we are going to turn it back.” said Dr. Sanjeev Puri, chief of medical staff and a cardiologist at UnityPoint.
Puri said the front-line health care workers — from nurses to the cleaning staff — have been the real heroes and warriors in society for the last 10 months.
The handful of Trinity doctors and nurses joined a cadre of colleagues from Genesis Health System who have also been getting vaccinated in recent days.
First among them was Renee Feldpausch, an ICU charge nurse at the Rock Island campus who recently spoke with the newspapers about her experiences caring for the ill during the pandemic.
She said health care workers have been looking forward to the vaccine. They are also looking forward to a new year in which — hopefully — cases of COVID-19 will become more rare.
“I think we’re a little bit more hopeful as we saw these coming, a little more hopeful that over the next couple of weeks we’ll see a decline in admissions,” Feldpausch said.
As each received their shot, colleagues in the back of the Rock Island campus’ Jardine Auditorium clapped or cheered for them. One doctor, upon receiving the shot, began to dance, drawing laughter from the onlookers.
The vaccine, from Pfizer, comes in two stages, Ashe Simpson, a Trinity spokesman said. Those who received a shot Wednesday will get a second shot in 21 days.
“UnityPoint Health's goal is to vaccinate as many team members as possible, as quickly as possible," he said. “Our plan will ensure we have an effective, efficient and fair way of identifying eligible team members based on exposure risk level. There are 4 Tiers. Tier 1 includes team members with the highest COVID-19 exposure risk. These individuals will be offered the first available doses of vaccine.”
The end is getting close, but the pandemic is not over yet, Puri said.
To help bring the pandemic to its end, people should continue with the safeguards meant to minimize the coronavirus’ spread — social distancing, face coverings and avoiding gatherings, he said.
Finally, when it becomes available, people should get the vaccine.
“I think we’ll turn around this disease and it’s very important that everyone whenever they are offered the vaccine, they should take it,” Puri said.
Puri and other Trinity staff have more to say about the pandemic and how hospital staff have responded to it. Video interviews with them are available at qctimes.com and qconline.com.
