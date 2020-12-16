War against COVID-19 reaching a turning point as Quad-Cities healthcare workers get vaccine

“I think we’re a little bit more hopeful as we saw these coming, a little more hopeful that over the next couple of weeks we’ll see a decline in admissions,” Feldpausch said.

As each received their shot, colleagues in the back of the Rock Island campus’ Jardine Auditorium clapped or cheered for them. One doctor, upon receiving the shot, began to dance, drawing laughter from the onlookers.

The vaccine, from Pfizer, comes in two stages, Ashe Simpson, a Trinity spokesman said. Those who received a shot Wednesday will get a second shot in 21 days.

“UnityPoint Health's goal is to vaccinate as many team members as possible, as quickly as possible," he said. “Our plan will ensure we have an effective, efficient and fair way of identifying eligible team members based on exposure risk level. There are 4 Tiers. Tier 1 includes team members with the highest COVID-19 exposure risk. These individuals will be offered the first available doses of vaccine.”

The end is getting close, but the pandemic is not over yet, Puri said.

To help bring the pandemic to its end, people should continue with the safeguards meant to minimize the coronavirus’ spread — social distancing, face coverings and avoiding gatherings, he said.