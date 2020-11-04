Watch now: The day after the election brings hope to some, anxiety for others

Residents of the Quad-Cities went to the polls Tuesday under clear-blue skies that framed a peaceful and orderly Election Day.
The day after was again bright and sun-bathed in the Q-C — but Wednesday proved to be a time to wonder and worry as people, like many all over the United States, waited to find out who won the presidential election.
Gage Flockhart and his friend decided Wednesday's mild November offered the opportunity to break out the fishing tackle and spend some time testing the waters of Credit Island's lagoon.
Flockhart said he still planned to keep a close watch on election results as they became available.
"I'm hoping everything comes out and, hopefully, we can make this country great again.
"I stayed up a little bit. But I was excited to wake up to see how things had gone from the night before."
Flockhart was upbeat and said he felt "positive about the election results."
Others described themselves as "frustrated," or anxious about the close race between the incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
"I'm feeling a little nervous," Chelsey Wolf said as she watched her children play at Fejervary Park in Davenport. "It's a little nerve-wracking not knowing the results like we're used to — it's just that waiting until Friday to find out is a little nerve-wracking."
Wolf said her strategy for dealing with the uncertainty was to "pay attention and stay informed."
Kathy Garrison, Suzanne Shuman and Kathy Eberlein met Wednesday near the gazebo in Duck Creek Park to share some quality socially-distanced time together.
"I guess I feel that I'm really disappointed in the American people because it seems like they want to reelect someone who wants to lie to them every day," Garrison said. "The COVID crisis has not been handled correctly, and I just don't understand it."
Shuman described herself as "disheartened by the election and the way it's going."
"I just don't understand why people don't want to have social change," Shuman said. "We are so divided, and I think it's very scary."
Eberlein said she "is pretty stressed out."
"I'm pretty anxious," she added. "I would really like to see our nation come together and be less divided. I'd like to see us return to the United States of America."
Carol Thorud and Barb Guzman Frerichs are half of a group of former reading specialists who meet once a month in Davenport's Duck Creek Park to have socially-distanced gatherings.
The election was foremost in their minds.
"I have a lot of concerns and apprehension," Thorud said. "I would very much like it to end quicker, but I don't think it will.
"What I think has really changed in our country is that they just don't look at the whole picture anymore. They look at only one little part, and when you do that you don't allow yourself to choose the best for the entire country."
Frerichs said she was feeling "very unsettled" as votes continue to be counted.
"I have lots of anxiety. Thank goodness for friends to come to the park with and have the time to sit out on this beautiful day," she said. "I have some disappointment in this country that this is even close."
