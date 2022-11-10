 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Water main break Thursday closes Robert Young Center

  • 0

The Robert Young Enrichment Center closed Thursday after a water main break.

UnityPoint Health announced the closure around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The center is located at 4622 Progress Drive in Davenport.

A news release from UnityPoint Health said it is not know when the center will reopen, but services will continue and will be delivered virtually or by telephone.

Patients with scheduled appointments have been notified. Support groups will continue to meet as scheduled virtually.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Earth's population explodes to 8 billion humans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News