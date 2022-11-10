Water main break Thursday closes Robert Young Center

The Robert Young Enrichment Center closed Thursday after a water main break.
UnityPoint Health announced the closure around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The center is located at 4622 Progress Drive in Davenport.
A news release from UnityPoint Health said it is not know when the center will reopen, but services will continue and will be delivered virtually or by telephone.
Patients with scheduled appointments have been notified. Support groups will continue to meet as scheduled virtually.
Tom Loewy
