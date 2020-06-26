'We have to get it together, Quad-Cities': COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Quad-Cities. Health officials say it's caused by young people, lax about health precautions, frequenting bars and restaurants.

"We are announcing that three employees have tested positive with COVID-19. It is unclear when or where each individual contracted the virus. Our employees have been tested and did not return to work until negative results were confirmed. We have been taking every precaution in order to keep our environment safe for all customers and our staff, as well as following all protocols and guidelines. This includes disinfecting all surfaces, menus, and areas on a routine basis. Based on the knowledge that symptoms may not be present during the entirety of the virus, moving forward we will be taking temperatures of all employees before entering our restaurant. We hold the safety and health of our community at the highest priority and truly appreciate all of your support.''