Weather delays COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Rock Island County

The Rock Island Health Department also took the time Monday to address the issue of second doses for those residents concerned about completing the vaccination cycle.

In a news release, Rock Island County health officials said starting Tuesday, Feb. 9, every other week will be reserved for those who need their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The health department will announce which brand will be available each Friday.

Health officials stressed vaccine supply will determine the number of doses at each week’s first- or second-dose clinics. The registration link for all clinics is available at at 10 a.m. every Friday that vaccine is available. County residents can find the registration link on the Rock Island County Health Department's Facebook page and website, richd.org.

Officials pointed out supply for the local clinics is dependent on supply from the state, and vaccine might not be available each week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its second-dose guidance last week to say that booster injections can given up to 42 days after the vaccination. The optimal interval is 28 days or four weeks.