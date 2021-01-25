Weather delays COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department delayed Tuesday's vaccination efforts.
With the threat of a winter storm on the horizon, the Rock Island County Health Department made the decision to move all 600 people registered for this week’s vaccine clinic to the Tuesday, Feb. 2 clinic. Anyone who registered for this week's vaccine will be given the same time slot and will receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“We are concerned about the safety of our residents who would be traveling to the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We did not come to this decision lightly and made it in cooperation with the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service. With this storm, blowing snow is a major concern because of high winds, which will complicate both travel and clinic operations.
“I must emphasize that no doses will be wasted because of the clinic being postponed."
All Rock Island County Health Department COVID-10 vaccination clinics are held at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan. Clinic time slots are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and must be reserved in advance. All clinics are dependent on weather and vaccine supply for the week.
Second doses in Rock Island County
The Rock Island Health Department also took the time Monday to address the issue of second doses for those residents concerned about completing the vaccination cycle.
In a news release, Rock Island County health officials said starting Tuesday, Feb. 9, every other week will be reserved for those who need their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The health department will announce which brand will be available each Friday.
Health officials stressed vaccine supply will determine the number of doses at each week’s first- or second-dose clinics. The registration link for all clinics is available at at 10 a.m. every Friday that vaccine is available. County residents can find the registration link on the Rock Island County Health Department's Facebook page and website, richd.org.
Officials pointed out supply for the local clinics is dependent on supply from the state, and vaccine might not be available each week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its second-dose guidance last week to say that booster injections can given up to 42 days after the vaccination. The optimal interval is 28 days or four weeks.
Rock Island County health officials explained the allotment of doses to Rock Island County must be distributed between the mass vaccination clinics and any private entities administering vaccines to people in Phases 1A and 1B.
Local entities in Rock Island include UnityPoint-Trinity, Genesis, Community Health Care, and Jewel-Osco.
At this point, UnityPoint-Trinity, Genesis and Community Health Care are focused on vaccinating groups in Phases 1A and frontline essential workers in 1B. Each partner sets its own process for administering the vaccine.
Monday's COVID-19 numbers
Health officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases across the Quad-Cities — 33 in Rock Island County and 25 in Scott County. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,011 cases have been confirmed in Rock Island County and another 15,883 in Scott County.
And neither county reported a COVID-19-linked death Monday. Rock Island County's toll since the start of the pandemic remained 290 and Scott County's total remained 172.
Iowa testing information
The State of Iowa announced early closures of all five Test Iowa drive-thru sites early Monday, due to a winter storm warning. Davenport closed at 2 p.m. Monday
Iowa health officials said all state-operated sites will open two hours late Tuesday, Jan. 26. Any additional announcements regarding changes in hours will be made locally.
People who had appointments previously scheduled after Monday's early closure, or between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday will receive an email to bring their QR code to any of the five sites during open hours and get tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.
Illinois vaccination news
The Henry & Stark County Health Department announced Monday that drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Feb. 3, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 are full. Henry & Stark County Health Department officials asked those who signed up to email covid@ema-hc.com for confirmation. Registration for the Feb. 19 vaccine clinic will open 9 a.m. Feb. 8. There will be 600 vaccinations available.
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new portal on coronavirus.illinois.gov to provide residents with easily accessible information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Coronavirus.illinois.gov will provide eligible residents with nearby vaccination sites, information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a news release from Pritzker's office, the site will serve as a hub of all vaccine-related information, directing residents to the appointment booking homepages of the state's 97 local health departments and pharmacy partners, which will total hundreds of locations statewide.
The site also includes information on the first Illinois National Guard mass vaccination site, opening Tuesday at Tinley Park Convention Center. According to the news release, he site will be updated as more state-run sites and hundreds of additional local options come online.
Federal supply of the vaccine is limited and every state faces shortages, but Pritzker urged all Illinois' eligible 1A and 1B residents to check back regularly for available appointments.
The state's release also noted starting Monday 92 Walgreens locations will provide vaccines, eligible residents can schedule an appointment mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
Jewel-Osco will begin vaccinating eligible residents tomorrow and the link to schedule an appointment can be found at mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
According to state officials, additional pharmacy partners will be available online and opening registration for appointments.
Over 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for Phase 1B. Eligible residents will be able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard assisted sites, at a site operated by a local health department, or at a partner pharmacy.
At this time, vaccination sites will be available by appointment only. As the federal supply of vaccines increases and Illinois receives more vaccine, the state will launch walk-in locations and expand sites to additional providers like doctor’s offices and urgent care clinics. More information about those locations will be released in the coming weeks.