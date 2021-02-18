Weather prompts vaccination clinic changes in Rock Island County, COVID-19 kills 2 in Scott County

There will be, perhaps, 200 slots available during next Tuesday's Rock Island County COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Tax Slayer Center.

It's part of the newest chapter in a pandemic saga that's offered very few moments of hope. And the culprit is the weather.

The attempt to put COVID-19 vaccinations in the majority of adult arms in the country left local public health departments, private health care providers, an assortment of retail pharmacies, and grocery stores facing immense logistical challenges.

In the Quad-Cities, a lack of vaccine supply — coupled with a lack of response infrastructure in place to answer phones and make appointments — made those challenges more difficult.

And then Mother Nature threw snow and prolonged freezing temperatures into the mix. Vaccine delivery has slowed all across the country this week due to the weather.

Rock Island County Health Department chief operating officer Janet Hill explained how bad weather all around the country has impacted both Rock Island and Scott counties.