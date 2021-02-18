Weather prompts vaccination clinic changes in Rock Island County, COVID-19 kills 2 in Scott County

There will be, perhaps, 200 slots available during next Tuesday's Rock Island County COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Tax Slayer Center.
It's part of the newest chapter in a pandemic saga that's offered very few moments of hope. And the culprit is the weather.
The attempt to put COVID-19 vaccinations in the majority of adult arms in the country left local public health departments, private health care providers, an assortment of retail pharmacies, and grocery stores facing immense logistical challenges.
In the Quad-Cities, a lack of vaccine supply — coupled with a lack of response infrastructure in place to answer phones and make appointments — made those challenges more difficult.
And then Mother Nature threw snow and prolonged freezing temperatures into the mix. Vaccine delivery has slowed all across the country this week due to the weather.
Rock Island County Health Department chief operating officer Janet Hill explained how bad weather all around the country has impacted both Rock Island and Scott counties.
"Our vaccine shipments have been delayed because the UPS shipping hubs for the Midwest are Louisville, Dallas, Philadelphia and Chicago — all places that have been hit hard by the weather," Hill said. "The vaccine supply was already low — now we are having trouble even finding out when our next shipment will be."
Hill did say the Rock Island Health Department did "cobble together" roughly 200 doses.
Hill also made it clear the Rock Island County public vaccination clinics will be held inside the TaxSlayer Center Feb. 23, March 2, and March 9. R.I. Co. health officials will determine when the clinic moves back to the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan after the March 9 clinic.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The virus was linked to the deaths of a pair of Scott County residents Thursday. The death toll on the Iowa side of the Q-C is now 199.
No deaths were reported in Rock Island County.
The numbers of new infections remained low on both sides of the Mississippi River, as Rock Island County reported 24 new cases and Scott County reported 32. Scott County's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 16,835. The total in Rock Island County is 12,696.
COVID-19's collateral damage
Scott County Board of Supervisors President Tony Knobbe and Hill took a portion of Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing to talk about a startling drop in lead testing of children from the Q-C.
According to Hill, lead testing in children has fallen 36.5% in Rock Island County — from 4,284 children tested in 2020 to 2,717 children tested in 2021. Hill said there are 80 children with elevated levels of lead in their blood that have required ongoing intervention.
The numbers out of Scott County are similar. Knobbe said lead testing is down 30.6% — from 3,789 children tested in 2020 to 2,626 in 2021. Scott County has 97 children in its intervention program.
Knobbe and Hill said COVID-19 is the most likely culprit.
"We feel parents are hesitant to bring children in for regular visits with doctors," Knobbe said. "People are afraid to go into medical settings because of the virus."
Hill pointed to the Illinois Women, Infants and Children program.
"To be in the WIC program, children must be tested for lead exposure," Hill explained. "We have not seen a child in person, face-to-face, in the program for about a year.
"We have drive-ups and curbside meetings with WIC clients, but moms and their children do not come in because of COVID."
Anyone who wants to have their child tested for possible lead exposure can start at their local health department.