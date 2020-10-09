Week ends with another COVID-19-related death in RICO

The headline Friday is numbingly familiar.
Another person in Rock Island County is dead from causes related to COVID-19.
The virus claimed its fourth victim in Rock Island County this week, a women in her 60s who had been hospitalized. Her death marked the second time in as many days a hospitalized patient died of COVID-19.
The number of people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms reached an all-time high of 27 earlier this week. After dipping back down to 23 hospitalizations Thursday, that number bounced back to 26 Friday.
Rock Island County's death toll is now 89. Scott County's death count remained at 29, giving the Quad-Cities 118 total deaths.
Scott County's infection rate continued to rise, as Iowa health officials reported 45 new infections Friday, pushing the total of positive cases to 3,471. In addition, the Rock Island Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,415.
Cases counts are soaring throughout Illinois. One day after reporting 3,000 new cases, state health officials reported another 2,818 infections Friday. That pushed the state's total confirmed cases to 313,518 since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 8,945 deaths in Illinois are linked to COVID-19.
Like its neighbor, cases are on the rise in Iowa. Health officials confirmed 1,442 new infections Friday. The state has confirmed 97,295 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,434 deaths have been linked to the virus.
