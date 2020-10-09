 Skip to main content
Week ends with another COVID-19-related death in RICO
Week ends with another COVID-19-related death in RICO

The headline Friday is numbingly familiar.

Another person in Rock Island County is dead from causes related to COVID-19.

The virus claimed its fourth victim in Rock Island County this week, a women in her 60s who had been hospitalized. Her death marked the second time in as many days a hospitalized patient died of COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms reached an all-time high of 27 earlier this week. After dipping back down to 23 hospitalizations Thursday, that number bounced back to 26 Friday.

Rock Island County's death toll is now 89. Scott County's death count remained at 29, giving the Quad-Cities 118 total deaths.

Scott County's infection rate continued to rise, as Iowa health officials reported 45 new infections Friday, pushing the total of positive cases to 3,471. In addition, the Rock Island Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,415.

Cases counts are soaring throughout Illinois. One day after reporting 3,000 new cases, state health officials reported another 2,818 infections Friday. That pushed the state's total confirmed cases to 313,518 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 8,945 deaths in Illinois are linked to COVID-19.

Like its neighbor, cases are on the rise in Iowa. Health officials confirmed 1,442 new infections Friday. The state has confirmed 97,295 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,434 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Concerned about COVID-19?

As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.
As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.

 The week began with a total of 110 deaths but ended with 114 between the two counties. Meanwhile, Moline High School had to close down in-person classes for two weeks because of COVID-19 outbreaks there Monday while North Scott High School returned after doing online learning strictly for one week because of COVID-19 spread in the school.

Also, Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Louis Katz issued a harsh statement at Thursday's press briefing  hosted by the two county health departments."Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."

