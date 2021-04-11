Week in COVID-19 ends with troubling news about Quad-City hospitalizations

The week of COVID-19 news ended Friday with a mixed bag of statistical indicators — and a rise in the number of younger people dealing with serious COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
The number of patients hospitalized in Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity remained high — but the test-positivity rate fell from Wednesday to Friday.
What added to health officials' already deep concerns about the number of hospitalizations was the fact those getting sick in the past few weeks are markedly younger than the patients hospitalized during the fall and winter of 2020.
Genesis recently broke down its hospitalization numbers, reporting that as vaccines became more widely available in January, COVID-19-related hospitalizations in older age groups decreased significantly in February and March.
In January, 164 patients ages 60 years old or older required hospitalization in Genesis Medical Centers for COVID-19. In February, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations for those 60 or older fell 76% to 39 patients. In March, there were 44 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the 60-or-older age groups in Genesis Medical Centers.
“The vaccine became available to those 65 and older initially and to people with conditions placing them at high risk. A month later, as the same people became fully vaccinated, we saw the steep decline in hospitalizations for patients 60 and older,’’ said Dr. Kurt Andersen, senior vice president of physician operations and chief medical officer at Genesis Health System. “Our concern now is younger age groups and the number of them requiring hospitalization.’’
In all of 2020, seven patients up to the age of 19 were hospitalized in Genesis hospitals for COVID-19. In the first three months of 2021, there were six hospitalizations of patients 19 or younger.
There is a similar trend for patients ages 20 to 29. In 2020, the total number hospitalized in that age group over the entire year was 26. Already this year, 12 in the same age group were hospitalized in January, February and March.
“We are hopeful people will continue to support vaccination efforts. The vaccines we have available are proving the clinical trial results were accurate about effectiveness and safety,’’ Andersen said.
Friday, April 9
Genesis reported 37 patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19. If there was any positive news, the system's seven-day positivity rate fell to 8.48%. Trinity reported 28 COVID-19 patients and a seven-day positivity rate of 16.43%.
Rock Island County reported 20 residents hospitalized in the county.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 13,743. The number of deaths from this virus remained at 310.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 68 new cases in Scott County Friday, raising the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 19,945. A total of 234 in the county are linked to the virus.
Thursday, April 8
The number of patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 dipped Thursday after a roughly two-week trend that saw the number of Quad-Cities residents admitted with the virus rise on an almost daily basis.
Concerns remain, however, as the age of the patients and the severity of the symptoms have changed since the worst days of the pandemic back in the late fall and winter of 2020.
"This time feels a little different than it did the first time we saw the number of hospitalized patients really increase," Andersen said. "The main difference that we noticed is that people seem to be getting sicker. We have some very sick patients right now."
On Thursday, Genesis Health System reported 36 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 and a seven-day positivity rate of 8.55%.
For the same time period, UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 29 COVID-19 patients and a seven-day positivity rate of 16.35%.
Rock Island County health officials reported 22 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Wednesday, April 7
On Wednesday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19-related death of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 310.
Scott County's death toll remained 233.
Hospitalizations remained high, as Genesis Health System reported 42 admitted with severe symptoms of COVID-19 — an increase of seven patients in 24 hours. The hospital system's seven-day positivity rate dipped to 9.90%.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 30 COVID-19 patients. The seven-day positivity rate at Trinity is 17.61%.
Rock Island County public health officials reported 24 residents hospitalized with the virus.
Tuesday, April 6
On Tuesday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 309.
The Iowa Department of Public Health linked the virus to the death of a Scott County resident Tuesday. The county's death toll is now 233.
There were 35 patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms in Genesis Health System hospitals Tuesday, the same number Genesis reported Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is 10.47%.
UPH-Trinity resumed reporting hospitalization numbers Tuesday, saying 32 patients are in care with severe COVID-19 symptoms. Trinity reported a weekly positivity rate of 17.56%.
Monday, April 5
Genesis Health System reported 35 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 Monday.
Those 35 COVID-19 patients — as well as the 24 COVID-19 patients reported by the Rock Island County Health Department on Monday — indicate the pandemic is far from over.
Sunday, April 4
No deaths were reported in Scott County Sunday, one day after five deaths were reported because of the virus. The death toll stands at 232 in the county.
Scott County also reported 50 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 19,618.
Saturday, April 3
There were five reported COVID-19 deaths in Scott County on Saturday. That number brought the death toll in the county to 232 since the start of the pandemic.
It's another sign the pandemic isn't ready to just go away, even as vaccinations are increasing. Scott County also reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, raising its overall total to 19,568.