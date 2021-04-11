Week in COVID-19 ends with troubling news about Quad-City hospitalizations

The week of COVID-19 news ended Friday with a mixed bag of statistical indicators — and a rise in the number of younger people dealing with serious COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The number of patients hospitalized in Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity remained high — but the test-positivity rate fell from Wednesday to Friday.

What added to health officials' already deep concerns about the number of hospitalizations was the fact those getting sick in the past few weeks are markedly younger than the patients hospitalized during the fall and winter of 2020.

Genesis recently broke down its hospitalization numbers, reporting that as vaccines became more widely available in January, COVID-19-related hospitalizations in older age groups decreased significantly in February and March.

In January, 164 patients ages 60 years old or older required hospitalization in Genesis Medical Centers for COVID-19. In February, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations for those 60 or older fell 76% to 39 patients. In March, there were 44 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the 60-or-older age groups in Genesis Medical Centers.