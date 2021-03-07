Week in COVID brings deaths to Scott County, vaccination expansion in Iowa

Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz spoke Tuesday about the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine that was approved for use last week.

Katz stressed the vaccine has shown to be safe, with no severe allergic reactions reported in test groups. He said early indications were the vaccine was roughly 85% effective at preventing spread of the virus.

Katz encouraged people "to get the first vaccination available to them." The effort to build herd immunity demands numbers, and there is little difference in the effectiveness of the three brands of vaccine available for use.

As for the need for COVID-19 booster shots, Katz said, "We will know more in the summer, but my gut tells me some kind of booster will be required."

Katz said people should continue to wear masks and social distance as an added safety measure in the effort to stamp out the virus.

Monday, March 1

For the first time since March 2020 and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the Q-C reported just eight total new cases Monday on both sides of the Mississippi River.