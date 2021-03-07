Week in COVID brings deaths to Scott County, vaccination expansion in Iowa

The week that saw Ed Rivers retire as the director of the Scott County Health Department also witnessed the expansion of vaccination eligibility in Iowa, a slow-motion rise in COVID-19-related deaths in Scott County and solid local vaccination-rate numbers on both sides of the river.
Friday, March 5
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another COVID-19-related death Friday in Scott County — the second in as many days and the county's six since Friday, Feb. 26.
All told, COVID-19 has claimed 212 lives in Scott County.
The Rock Island County Health Department did not report a virus-linked death, and the county's death toll has remained at 304 for the past nine days. Rock Island County health officials have reported just two deaths linked to COVID-19 in the past 20 days.
The rest of the COVID-19 numbers were a mixed bag.
After the number dropped into single digits at the beginning of the week, Scott County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Scott County has recorded 18,390 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Rock Island County health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the county's total cases to 12,941.
The local vaccination and positivity rates continued to go in the right direction. A sign of hope amid the pandemic has been the local effort to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations.
Rock Island County has made the biggest strides in terms of vaccination rate, as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Rock Island County's 9,975 completed vaccinations gives it a rate of 6.95%.
State health officials say 30,312 total doses have been administered in Rock Island County.
The numbers also are up in Scott County, where the Iowa Department of Public Health said 9,572 Scott County residents have completed the vaccination cycle. That's a vaccination rate of 5.5%.
State officials say 19,329 vaccination series have been initiated in Scott County, the third-highest total in the state.
Thursday, March 4
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers took part in the first Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing March 13, 2020.
Rivers participated in his last briefing Thursday. He announced his retirement last week.
After noting Scott County's total number of COVID-19-related deaths increased by one to 211, Rivers outlined how the Scott County Health Department administered 1,170 vaccine doses during Wednesday's clinic for Iowans ages 65 or older at the former Sears space in NorthPark Mall.
Rivers expressed hope that county residents will continue to get vaccinated when they get the opportunity and thanked local media, the Scott County Board of Supervisors, the county's Board of Health and the health department's many partners for support and aid during the pandemic.
Rivers closed the public portion of his career with the mantra he has repeated for the better part of 12 months: "Wear a mask, avoid crowds and wash your hands."
Iowa Department of Public Health announced people under the age of 65 with medical conditions that increase the risk of a severe case of COVID-19 can begin being vaccinated on Monday, March 8. The conditions include cancer, COPD, being a smoker, obesity, diabetes, Down Syndrome, asthma, hypertension and more. The state said some counties would not be ready for the expansion, as they were continuing to vaccinate those in Phase 1B.
Wednesday, March 3
Health officials reported a total of 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — marking the second time in as many days the case count increased.
The number of new positive cases at least doubled each day since Monday.
The week started with Rock Island and Scott County health officials reporting a total of eight new cases Monday — four in each county.
On Tuesday, the number of new positive tests across the Q-C increased to 24 — 10 in Rock Island County and 14 in Scott County.
By Wednesday there were 26 new cases reported in Scott County and another 26 in Rock Island County.
The increased number of new COVID-19 cases could be a result of an uptick in testing. But as Scott County Health Department Medical Director Louis Katz pointed out in the fall of 2020, COVID-19 testing is not randomly administered to populations. Tests are most often triggered by people experiencing symptoms or individuals who believe they have been exposed to someone who already tested positive for the virus.
Tuesday, March 2
The pandemic offered up a reminder Tuesday, even as the Rock Island County Health Department administered roughly 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and Scott County health officials prepared to vaccinate over 1,000 more Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported three COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday in Scott County. The county's total number of deaths linked to the virus increased to 210.
The Rock Island County Health Department did not report any virus-linked deaths Tuesday and has a pandemic total of 304.
Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz spoke Tuesday about the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine that was approved for use last week.
Katz stressed the vaccine has shown to be safe, with no severe allergic reactions reported in test groups. He said early indications were the vaccine was roughly 85% effective at preventing spread of the virus.
Katz encouraged people "to get the first vaccination available to them." The effort to build herd immunity demands numbers, and there is little difference in the effectiveness of the three brands of vaccine available for use.
As for the need for COVID-19 booster shots, Katz said, "We will know more in the summer, but my gut tells me some kind of booster will be required."
Katz said people should continue to wear masks and social distance as an added safety measure in the effort to stamp out the virus.
Monday, March 1
For the first time since March 2020 and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the Q-C reported just eight total new cases Monday on both sides of the Mississippi River.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Scott County had just four new positive tests Monday. Rock Island County reported just four new cases, too.
The positivity rate shows signs of staying relatively low, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a seven-day rate of 4.5% in Scott County and a 14-day rate of 4.3%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a seven-day positivity rate of 4.0% in Rock Island County.
According to statistics reported by the health departments of Iowa and Illinois, 14,547 people in the Q-C have completed the two-dose COVID-19 vaccination cycle by Monday. That's a vaccination rate of 4.6%.
Broken down by county, 8,059 people in Rock Island County were fully vaccinated — a rate of 5.5%. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 6,538 people have completed the two-dose cycle in Scott County — a rate of 3.7%.
Sunday, Feb. 28
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Scott County was set to receive an extra allocation of 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine for administration to Phase 1B 65-or-older priority population.
The one-day vaccination clinic was held Wednesday at the former Sear’s Department Store at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 12,865 since the pandemic began. There were 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Sunday. The number of COVID-related deaths in Rock Island County stands at 304 since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa health officials on Sunday also reported 12 new positive tests for Scott County, bringing the total number to 18,282 since the pandemic began. COVID-related deaths in Scott County stand at 207 since the start of the pandemic.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Iowa Health officials on Saturday reported 14 additional positive tests for Scott County bringing the total number of positive tests for the county to 18,270 since the pandemic began. Health officials also reported one COVID-related death in the county, bringing the total to 207 since the pandemic began.
The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases as of Saturday stood at 12,857 since the pandemic began. There are 13 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus. COVID-related deaths in the county stand at 304.