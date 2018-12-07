More about Fishers of Men Ministry

The Rev. Joshua Ngao, a native of Kenya, came to the United States in 1999, and he and his wife Kathleen, of Davenport, founded the nonprofit Fishers of Men Ministries.

It is based at The Center, operated by St. John's United Methodist Church, 1411 Brady St.

Fishers is a Christian missionary organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and communities in Africa through discipleship in the founding of churches, but also through the building of a school, medical clinic and an orphanage and the digging of wells, Ngao said.

Ngao lives in Davenport and travels twice annually to the Kenya.

The connection between Davenport West and Ngao goes back to 2012, when West hosted an exchange student from Kenya. This student explained the need for drinking wells. Thanks to a cooperative effort among the exchange student's host parents, who made a sizable donation, West classmates and Ngao, a well was dug in the exchange student's home village.