The Pulitzer is perhaps the preeminent prize for writers across a panoply of disciplines.
Though composer James Romig – who has close connections to Illinois and Iowa – didn't earn one when they were announced Monday, April 15, he was one of two finalists for the 2019 music Pulitzer.
The 47-year-old Western Illinois University professor of music composition and theory was honored for “Still,” a work for solo piano. His wife, Ashlee Mack, performed it in Davenport twice last fall – Sept. 28 at St. Ambrose University and Nov. 1 at the Figge Art Museum.
Recorded by Mack – who's director of piano studies at Knox College, Galesburg – for New World Records, the Pulitzer Prize jury called it “a hypnotic solo-piano work comprised of 43 individual sections whose striking harmonic implications and subtly dramatic effects distill music to its barest essences,” according to pulitzer.org/finalists/james-romig (where you can also hear the piece).
“It was a complete surprise, and my reaction is that's is an honor to be recognized along with all the musical heroes of mine that have been Pulitzer winners and finalists over the years,” Romig said Wednesday by e-mail. “And especially since winning an award is the farthest thing from my mind when I'm creating music in the first place, any recognition — of whatever magnitude — is an entirely pleasant coincidence.
“What was especially fun is the Pulitzers do not notify winners ahead of time: they simply make their announcement and then assume the news will trickle out through word of mouth,” he said, noting he found out when the lead singer of his high school rock band sent him a text.
Romig spent his first three years of high school in Dubuque and his senior year in West Des Moines. He holds music degrees from the University of Iowa (bachelor's and master's) and Rutgers University (Ph.D), where he studied composition with Charles Wuorinen.
“Still” was named for and inspired by the Abstract Expressionist artist, Clyfford Still (1904-1980). He strongly believed that viewing his paintings in large numbers, without work by other artists nearby, “was the only way to understand his artistic intentions,” Romig, a big fan of his art, said. A performance in October 2017 at the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver, Colo., was the museum debut of the work.
“When I began to work on this giant piano piece for Ashlee back in 2014, my only goal was to create a piece of music that she and I could work on together, and something we could share with interested audiences,” Romig said by e-mail.
“We have been absolutely thrilled with the number of opportunities we've had to present the work in concert halls and museums — for example, at the Figge last November — and we were equally thrilled when New World Records decided to release the recording,” he said. “Our project had already far exceeded any expectations we had, so this recent recognition from the Pulitzer Prize is far beyond anything we intended.”
This year's Pulitzer winner in music was “prism,” an opera by Ellen Reid that deals with the effects of sexual and emotional abuse.
Romig had the world premiere of his orchestral piece “Bridges” performed by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra in fall 2014, as part of its 100th season.
Among Romig's upcoming premieres is a work for piano and orchestra, commissioned by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, to be played by Mack this Nov. 2 at Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. For more information, visit jamesromig.com.