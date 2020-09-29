Whiteside County bars, restaurants will close indoor service Saturday, as COVID-19 cases in the region increase

The count of COVID-19-related deaths continued to climb in the Quad-Cities, as Rock Island health officials announced two more during Tuesday's press briefing.
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said a man and woman, both in their 80s, who lived in long-term care facilities died of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's death toll to 85.
The health department confirmed 32 new infections, putting the county's total at 3,124. There are 21 people hospitalized with the virus — the highest total in more than a month.
Illinois health officials announced 1,362 new infections Tuesday, putting the state's total at 291,001. The virus has claimed 8,637 lived in the state.
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers announced 24 new cases, pushing the known COVID-19 count to 3,060. The death toll remained at 28.
Iowa health officials confirmed 641 new COVID-19 infections, raising the state's total to 87,631. A total of 1,326 Iowans have died from causes linked to the virus.
Rivers stressed the importance of following safety guidelines during the pandemic in the efforts to protect vulnerable populations like seniors.
"We know that seniors are often one of our most vulnerable populations and they rely on the protective actions of the rest of us in order to stay safe from the COVID-19 pandemic," Rivers said. "Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, we have continued to see an increase in cases. Our current 14-day average of cases is getting dangerously close to the value we were seeing during our surge in July. As a community, we are still trying to recover from that. In the month of August, Scott County saw 11 COVID-19 related deaths. This one month total was the same as the previous four months combined."
Rivers stressed people of all ages can contract the virus.
"Our current increase in cases are not just in school-aged persons, but in all ages," Rivers said. "This means that the increase is due to community spread. The most likely cause is individuals gathering in groups, not social distancing, and not using masks to help reduce the spread."
Because older adults are at greater risk of serious infection of COVID-19 and have much higher death rates, seniors face stringent isolation that can have adverse effects on their behavioral and physical health. Jennifer Boedeker, director of field education and clinical instructor at St. Ambrose University School of Social Work, said there is a delicate balancing act that seniors have to pull off during the pandemic.
"Social isolation presents a serious health risk ... and can significantly increase a person’s risk of premature death from all causes," Boedeker said. " Social isolation is associated with about a 50% increased risk of dementia. And can lead to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide.”
Boedeker said safety guidelines should be followed while seniors try to remain involved and physically active. She suggested many activities and interactions for seniors, including: checking on and connecting with older adults, phone calls, virtual calls, sending letters, as well as encouraging older adults to stay active with stretching, walking and dancing.
Whiteside County to see increased COVID-19 mitigation
On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s office announced Region 1, which includes Whiteside County, would see increased mitigations starting Saturday, Oct. 3, due to the rising rate of spread. The region had a second straight day with a COVID-19 test positivity rate exceeding 8 percent, according to the most recent data for Saturday, Sept. 26, as it increased to 8.3 percent.
“The concerning uptick in Region 1’s positivity — jumping more than two percentage points in two weeks even as the majority of Illinois continues to see downward trends — demands increased efforts to stop the spread in our northwestern counties,” Pritzker said in a news release.
The region includes the northwest part of the state from the Rockford area to the western edge of Illinois, including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.
Added mitigations include closure of bars and restaurants to indoor services, while those facilities in the region must now close to outdoor service at 11 p.m. until mitigations are lifted.
Meetings, social events and gatherings will be limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity throughout the mitigation period, while party buses will not be allowed to operate. Gaming and casinos will close at 11 p.m. and be limited to 25 percent of capacity.
The region must see its positivity rate decrease to 6.5 percent or lower for three straight days to see mitigations lifted.
If the positivity rate averages between 6.5 and 8 percent, the new mitigations will remain in place. If averages greater than or equal to 8 percent after 14 days, more stringent mitigations may be applied, according to the governor’s office.
Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois contributed.
