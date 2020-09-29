Whiteside County bars, restaurants will close indoor service Saturday, as COVID-19 cases in the region increase

"We know that seniors are often one of our most vulnerable populations and they rely on the protective actions of the rest of us in order to stay safe from the COVID-19 pandemic," Rivers said. "Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, we have continued to see an increase in cases. Our current 14-day average of cases is getting dangerously close to the value we were seeing during our surge in July. As a community, we are still trying to recover from that. In the month of August, Scott County saw 11 COVID-19 related deaths. This one month total was the same as the previous four months combined."